Most lopsided beatdown in recent UFC history?

Ares Black

Ares Black

Asteroid Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 7, 2007
Messages
80,156
Reaction score
128,693
GEU5hgwaoAAra6y

Screenshot_20240124-193915.png

www.forbes.com

UFC 297 Stats Review: Neil Magny And Jasmine Jasudavicius Break Records

UFC 297 Stats Review: Neil Magny breaks Georges St-Pierre's record and Jasmine Jasudavicius makes her mark in the record book.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

Jasmine-Jasudavicius-def.-Priscila-Cachoeira-UFC-297-48.jpg


Inspired by the recent massacre in Toronto it got me thinking about one-way traffic fights or lopsided rounds.

Sal D'Amato scored the second round 10-7! That one was getting tough to watch, and I've become almost entirely desensitized to violence due to 30 years of Just Bleed.

Franklin vs Loiseau? Shevchenko vs Cachoeira?
 
I still think the worst beating I have seen in modern UFC was Cain vs Bigfoot, that fight was disgusting, I have never seen so much blood before in a UFC fight. Cain beat the absolute snot out of Bigfoot and he was cut to shreds, that mat was stained so badly. Bigfoot was just a complete and utter punching bag and is so slow that he couldn't even block 95% of the punches.

The Cain vs Bigfoot fight was only 1 round but there was so much blows from the first 3 seconds until the finish, it was just a constant barrage and poor Bigfoot was helpless
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
I still think the worst beating I have seen in modern UFC was Cain vs Bigfoot, that fight was disgusting, I have never seen so much blood before in a UFC fight. Cain beat the absolute snot out of Bigfoot and he was cut to shreds, that mat was stained so badly. Bigfoot was just a complete and utter punching bag and is so slow that he couldn't even block 95% of the punches.

The Cain vs Bigfoot fight was only 1 round but there was so much blows from the first 3 seconds until the finish, it was just a constant barrage and poor Bigfoot was helpless
Click to expand...
Yeah imagine that was the first fight you ever watched?
 
Ares Black said:
Yeah imagine that was the first fight you ever watched?
Click to expand...
haha yeah, that fight was not for the feint of heart. Cain was dropping all his force and weight into all those ground 'n' pound shots too, I felt so bad for Bigfoot, and the ref was just staring into space.The UFC mat was soaked deep red.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 297 Strickland vs. Du Plessis Sat. Jan. 20 Early Prelims 6:30PM ET ESPN+, Main PPV 10PM ET
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
4K
SamboPunch
SamboPunch
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 297 Strickland vs. Du Plessis: Preliminary Card PBP Discussion - Sat 1/20 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT
109 110 111
Replies
2K
Views
26K
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
Jackonfire
Media UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis Official Weigh-In Show: Friday 1/19 at 9am ET / 6am PT
2
Replies
27
Views
962
Someone88
S
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
2
Replies
24
Views
779
Paulsp
Paulsp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,181
Messages
54,980,735
Members
174,538
Latest member
Sheri

Share this page

Back
Top