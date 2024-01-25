Most lopsided beatdown in recent UFC history?

Ares Black
UFC 297 Stats Review: Neil Magny And Jasmine Jasudavicius Break Records
UFC 297 Stats Review: Neil Magny breaks Georges St-Pierre's record and Jasmine Jasudavicius makes her mark in the record book.
Inspired by the recent massacre in Toronto it got me thinking about one-way traffic fights or lopsided rounds.
Sal D'Amato scored the second round 10-7! That one was getting tough to watch, and I've become almost entirely desensitized to violence due to 30 years of Just Bleed.
Franklin vs Loiseau? Shevchenko vs Cachoeira?