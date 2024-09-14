Most Life-Threatening Injury in Major Org

Aight, so I know this might be bad timing, especially with it bein' fight day, so mods, feel free to delete if it's outta line. We all know there’s been some fatalities in MMA. 20 so far, according to Wikipedia. Eight of those were in sanctioned fights and 12 in unsanctioned ones. Most of 'em came from concussive hits to the head, a few from weight cuts, and a couple more from heart issues. Luckily, none of these have happened in a big organization, which is a blessing for us as fans. But that brings me to my question today: what’s the closest we’ve seen to a death in a major MMA org? We’ve seen some nasty breaks; Anderson’s leg comes to mind, same with Weidman, or Nogueira’s arm. But my first thought is Michael Page vs. Evangelista Santos, that brain injury was no joke. What do y’all think? Maybe Russow wrecking Todd Duffee, or Jessica Eye gettin' kicked by Valentina, or Tony Ferguson’s rough moments? Feel free to share some of the most brutal ones, too. It's part of the sport, after all. Thanks for choppin' it up with me.

Trying to think if there have been comas outside of James Vick in Karate Combat... Only thing that comes to mind is Matt Lindland after Vitor in Affliction.
 
A broken limb is not a life threatening injury. Career threatening, yeah.

Cyborg Santos' skull fracture vs MVP in Bellator is probably the most life threatening I've seen.

And this didn't happen in the Octagon but Dillashaw ending the career of Chris Holdsworth in training by giving him post concussion syndrome. It's been a decade, I wonder if he ever fully recovered.
 
tumblr_myrcjbClnx1ry1rm7o1_400.gif


Fujita went into a coma I think.
Did he? I remember it being a long time out... Researching..... Man, not sure if it was a coma, but what I read said he was out for 6 hours!!! Thats pretty much a coma.
 
