Most iconic MMA Face of All-Time

Starting with the classics:

Shadface, The Returning Champion:

Frankie Simpson, The Upstart Contender:









Lately, Frankie Simpson has gained ground on Shadface, showing iconic qualities of its own. Could it actually surpass the great Shadface?

Old Man Tony, the challenger from the nursing home:









How did Conor's kick make him look like a drooling 80-year-old man?

Goober Face, The Fool from the UK:



Bisping's goober face courtesy Hendo's right hand was responsible for some of the most hilarious shoops ever at the time on Sherdog.



The Repugnant are Deserving:

Kos's broken Face, GSP's jab:

Hamburger Face, Max's miracle:

Sleeping Beauties:

Conor's Naps in the Octagon:

Eyes Open KO:

The sleeping Pez Dispenser:

Blockhead Sleeping:

WMMA faces:

The Elephant girl:

Sherdog's All-Time favorite- the Ronda Faces:

Eating Amanda's knuckle sandwich:

What is the most iconic face in the history of MMA? At this point in the existence of MMA, the competition for the best is fierce...There is no better place to start then with our returning champion- spawning millions of memes, the forever notorious, eternally iconic Shadface. Can it ever be topped?Kos will always deserve this so richly- he was such a prick when I met him in person, and the same way to my friend that trained at his school. GSP is the man for this smashing. Literally broke his face.Brian will never live down beating up that little Asian guy at a UFC events. In my eyes, Ortega will always be a horse's ass and deserves this category, especially with Hamburger Face. Max will always be a hero for this beating.________________________________________________________________________________________A great source of satisfaction for many, Conor's Nap courtesy Dustin also one that spawned massive memes.An especially creepy and ghoulish sleeping KO with the open eyes from Leon's kick.What a classic. The Pez Dispenser KO sent Reem straight up in the air while instantaneously putting him to sleep. Francis was a true artist with this punch.What could be funnier than the unintentional jester himself thinking he could duke it out with Anderson? His faceplanted, sleeping KO was a surprise to no one, but it was actually pretty funny.________________________________________________________________________________________Try to tell me there isn't an uncanny resemblance to the famous mutated man. Imagine how scared her family must have been.First Holly, then a smashed face from Amanda. No wonder she quit.Cyborg having her face crushed just before an unceremonious faceplant that made her too fearful to face Amanda ever again. Probably a smart move on Cyborg's part to stay away.________________________________________________________________________________________Thoughts? Did I miss any?What is the greatest of all-time? Has Shadface been displaced as the best ever?Shoops are appreciated.