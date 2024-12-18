Most hated fighters by fighters

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Someone posted that Colby is disliked by almost every other fighter, which I agree. We know folks like Lawler, Holloway and Volk are liked and respected by other fighters but who do you think are disliked in the circle?
Colby is definitely one. Lots of other fighters crap on him.
Strickland too maybe.
As disliked Jon is by fans, I don't think a lot of fighters hate him. Lots of them see him as the goat and he doesn't get crapped on as much as Colby does.
Brock and CM Punk for obvious reasons, I guess.
Who you got?
