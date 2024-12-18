Most hated fighters by fighters

TerraRayzing
Someone posted that Colby is disliked by almost every other fighter, which I agree. We know folks like Lawler, Holloway and Volk are liked and respected by other fighters but who do you think are disliked in the circle?
Colby is definitely one. Lots of other fighters crap on him.
Strickland too maybe.
As disliked Jon is by fans, I don't think a lot of fighters hate him. Lots of them see him as the goat and he doesn't get crapped on as much as Colby does.
Brock and CM Punk for obvious reasons, I guess.
Who you got?
 
Just tried to type Frankie Edgar for popular and it came out as 'Grannies' Edgar.
Him for popular anyway and Dillisnake for hated.
 
I was recent Colby defector, so maybe I was shed lighting on subject. In the Great Circle of Combat, other combatant they was sometimes clash briefly in heated beefs, but always respect and camaraderie it was emerge eventually. This was timeless tails.

Champions like Lawler, Holloway, and Volk they was inspire admiration, even from their rivals. Even divisive figures like Jon Jones, while he was in state of controversial among fans, he was also been earn grudging respect from fellow combatant who acknowledge His Greatness.

But Colby he was different. He was not just normal combatant; he was the eternal instigator, a man who he was choose to find beefs with not just opponents but all who cross his path. His beefs they was not temporary, they was perpetual, consuming every one relationship he been touch (Masvidal Jorge, Polyana, Joana champ, etc.). Combatant who they barely know each other they was find common ground in their shared disapproval of Colby. Truly, he was stand alone, the one figure who unites the Circle of Combat in disdain.

This it was have been a rare phenomenon, one that will serve as a warning: while confidence it is vital, and showmanship it is celebrated, respect it cannot be won through constant division and propaganda! The Great Circle it demands unity and respect!

#UnitedAgainstChaos
 
This is the first post I've seen of yours that I can kind of actually read.
 
I don’t think many fighters liked TJ snake Dillashaw after the defection
 
conor has to be #1. i've heard repeatedly by fighters: "he's no longer one of us" etc... sure everyone respects what he did for the sport, but he's bad mouthed everyone, pissed off a lot of fighters, and of course people are jealous of his $. add in the out of the ring criminal stuff an the fact that he's a total douchebag, he's gotta be the #1 most hated amongst fighters.... colby might be 2nd, but i think most people know he's playing the heel.
 
You're putting Lesnar and Punk in the same category? Really?
Brock was hated too but he got more respect as time went on. Still fairly disliked.
Punk was universally clowned by UFC fighters.

If you mean athletically and sucess wise, Brock is on another planet compared to Punk.

(insert punk kick gifs here)
 
Rockhold
Bisping
Colby
McGregor
Dillasnake
Belal
Wanderlei
 
Are you okay??
 
can someone translate this into canadian torontonian dilect, im lost here
 
I've heard stories of Tony Ferguson being a total POS to other fighters.
 
Fighters don't hate Colby as much as you think. It's you who hate him.
 
Spitsbing seemed to rustle lots of feathers (Hendo, Rivera, Miller, etc)

This posting style is far superior to the mandem style.
 
I would guess Jones is hated by many, probably privately. He is someone who has gotten so many 2nd chances that other guys would kill to have. Similar to someone like Antonio Brown in the NFL where he had so much talent but also kept messing up. That has to rub guys (who don't get 2nd chances) the wrong way.
 
