BW is the most exciting division, it is filled to the brim with monsters. Merab, Umar, Yadong, Figgy and Yan all are legitmate threats to Suga.



HW: Aspinall seems to have clearance for atleast a year



LHW: Poatan's only threat at this point is maybe Jan and Anko



MW: Izzy, Strickland, Bobby Knuckles, and maybe Khazmat are a threat to DDP



WW: Belal has JDM, Usman, and Shavkat to wean off.



LW Islam seems unstoppable.



FW got 3 guys fighting for the top.



FLW, Pantoja’s only current threat is