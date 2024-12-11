What's the most entertaining UFC weight division?

  • Flyweight

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bantamweight

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Featherweight

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Lightweight

    Votes: 7 77.8%

  • Welterweight

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Middleweight

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Light Heavyweight

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Heavyweight

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Inspired by this thread.

LW division can become the most exciting MMA division ever

In a perfect scenario the division can be composed by: Makhachev Topuria Charles Holloway Conor Poirier Vokanovski Ortega I can't think a divsion having so many talented and interesting fighters in the same time in MMA history
I'm going to say the Middleweight division.

How about you guys?
 
Great thread @Takes Two To Tango

Currently, MW for me.

Khamzat, DDP, Strickland, Izzy, Costa and Rob are all very entertaining to me inside and outside the cage. Borralho seems fun too, but not as damiliar with his outside the cage persona. Oh and Shara Bullet is very entertaining too.

I like Cannonier too though and Vettori can also be very funny. *insert shorts backwards pic*
 
Thank you for those kind words.
 
Lighweight is the perfect mix for me in terms of the best of both worlds, fights with cardio + power
 
