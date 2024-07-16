Most drawn out storyline in UFC history???

We've been talking about Conor's return and the Chandler fight now for literally years.

Which got me thinking. Is this the most drawn out storyline arc we've ever seen involving the UFC?

I'm sure there are lots of others, but I don't know if they've remained a top news story for as long as the Conor/Chandler debacle.

If so, let's hear em.

Maybe Jon Jones return? Maybe some shit from back in the day involving Tito?
 
Jones Ngannou and Stipe never happened but were hyped up and drawn out for a very long period of time, mainly due to Jones Bible study and church commitments
 
filthybliss said:
El Cucuy vs. Khabib
wasn't that fight made and cancelled like 4 different times or something. I remember Ferg tripping on a cable or something at one point.

Such a shame, that fight would have been insane if those two fought at their peaks
 
Lionheart7167 said:
We've been talking about Conor's return and the Chandler fight now for literally years.

Which got me thinking. Is this the most drawn out storyline arc we've ever seen involving the UFC?

I'm sure there are lots of others, but I don't know if they've remained a top news story for as long as the Conor/Chandler debacle.

If so, let's hear em.

Maybe Jon Jones return? Maybe some shit from back in the day involving Tito?
Fedor coming to the ufc went on for what felt like a decade
 
Figgy/Moreno? I guess most weren't talking about it but it was drawn out.
 
It isnt much of a storyline.


Yes they try to make the fight but until Conor no showed the press conference there has really been little to no activity...and that no show was just a more alarming event, of no activity.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
wasn't that fight made and cancelled like 4 different times or something. I remember Ferg tripping on a cable or something at one point.

Such a shame, that fight would have been insane if those two fought at their peaks
yes indeed, I think Khabib would of grapple fucked him but Prime Tony probably had the best chance of making him bleed
 
Unquestionably, no doubt whatsoever.....

The Dana / Ariel feud.
 
Would it be hilarious or tragic if Chandler finally fought Conor and it did a normal number of buys and there was no huge pay day?
 
The UFC fighter pay saga. No matter what these fighters get paid it will never be enough. It was a big deal that UFC 300 handed out $300k performance bonuses. It seems like a lot but not when you factor in that one hand of blackjack for Dana is more than that.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
wasn't that fight made and cancelled like 4 different times or something. I remember Ferg tripping on a cable or something at one point.

Such a shame, that fight would have been insane if those two fought at their peaks
Pretty sure it was booked 5x
 
jeff7b9 said:
Pretty sure it was booked 5x
According to Tapology yes.

1st - Khabib rib injury
2nd - Ferguson injury
3rd - Khabib weight cut complications
4th - Ferguson torn knee ligament
5th - Covid

Trupsi said:
According to Tapology yes.

1st - Khabib rib injury
2nd - Ferguson injury
3rd - Khabib weight cut complications
4th - Ferguson torn knee ligament
5th - Covid

5 - Khabib. Tony made it to the fight. Khabib made the choice.
 
