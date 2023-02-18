Social Most divisive thing you have heard a president say

I just saw this and thought it was very bad, implying there are white families just waiting to form crowd around lynchings.

When was even the last lynching? Like over 40 years ago? How are these comments good for America right now?

If he brought up lynching out of the blue I would think that's pretty odd, but it seemed to be the reason he was talking there to begin with. Also, I'm not a historian, but I would guess that the crowds probably were mostly white people.
 
Rather than minimize how divisive this is, why not post something worse?

it was an open ended question for your opinion. My opinion is that was the most divisive thing I have ever heard a president say.


I guess if you're stupid and have been divided from reality, this would seem stupid and divisive.

But signing in a law that seems obvious, but was denied 200 times by partisan political wankers, is just common sense.

Sorry, try hards.

https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/news/m...-historic-law-making-lynching-a-federal-crime
Poon Goon said:
If he brought up lynching out of the blue I would think that's pretty odd, but it seemed to be the reason he was talking there to begin with. Also, I'm not a historian, but I would guess that the crowds probably were mostly white people.
cottagecheesefan said:
Rather than minimize how divisive this is, why not post something worse?

it was an open ended question for your opinion. My opinion is that was the most divisive thing I have ever heard a president say.
I apologize for giving my opinion on the topic you posted. I did not realize you were giving me a research assignment.
 
no surprise his token VP referred to the Juicy Smulliet incident as a modern day lynching.

These political scum don't need actual lynchings to take place, they just continue sprinkling in the topic of lynchings within their political rhetoric and the vote blue no matter who dolts that still support these fucking cretins in Washington DC will assume all the evil racist white people, not named Joe Biden of course, support lynchings
 
“[Kim Jong-Un] speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Tronald Dump wants you to be an obedient subservient moron with no rights.

Not that that's divisive or anything.
 
“[Kim Jong-Un] speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Tronald Dump wants you to be an obedient subservient moron with no rights.

Not that that's divisive or anything.
You are entitled to this opinion, tho I disagree.

you should have posted a clip tho as I find trumps interactions with Kim to be hilarious

so divisive!

 
You are entitled to this opinion, tho I disagree.

you should have posted a clip tho as I find trumps interactions with Kim to be hilarious

so divisive!

Trump was just an old TikTok-a-like dude who just said certain things for clout amongst his support base.

The guy was intentionally divisive, never more so than on Twitter.

Every politician can do that, and does at times, but Biden bad mouthing lynching is not the droid you're looking for, friend.
 
Probably Trump saying Mexican immigrants are rapists and criminals, and his ad he put out during the 2016 campaign saying he wants to ban all muslims. That was pretty bad
I did not catch them, got a link? By the way, editing the OP that you have to include video clip so as not your own potentially biased recollection
 
Siver! said:
Okay.

So how is this virtue signal actually divisive to anyone with a brain that stands against lynching?

Or is it just a vague, general sense of white people being punished for historical crimes?
he is literally saying there are white groups ready to go form a group around lynching people, when there hasn’t even been a lynching in 40 years.

look, I asked you to post a clip that is more divisive and you have posted a number of deflections now as you probably feverishly look for some example of trump actually being more so

you and @GolovKing should get a room lmaooll
 
