Most beautiful places you've ever been.

Ideally we woud have travellers in this thread who could talk to us of unique non touristy places or places in Nature, etcOne of the first places I would think of is the Westfjords in Iceland. I loved it so much I went back again 2 yrs later, just to see the same shit all over again. Even though it was summer, I was very lucky that the weather was PERFECT when I went (NEVER a sure thing in Iceland at any time of the year)There is also a village called Holmavik, where the serenity is just on another level. It just seems so peaceful and drop dead gorgeous to look upon the ocean and mountains in the distance.In Holmavik there is a small museum called The Icelandic Witchcraft museum, in which there is the INFAMOUS Necropants. (look it up)It was started by a sorcerer Sigurður Atlason detailing the history of witch burnings in the area in the 17th century, and also the various spells people would use and how to make them.We really wanted to meet him but he actually passed away in 2018. Still, his museum lives on.So yea if you ever go to Iceland, you MUST go to this place. If you stay in Reykjavik its about a three hour drive to the Westfjords. The entire drive is filled with ridiculous sites of visual spendour on a massive level.Ok now its your turn bitches.