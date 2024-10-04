Most beautiful places you've ever been.

HHJ

HHJ

Ideally we woud have travellers in this thread who could talk to us of unique non touristy places or places in Nature, etc

One of the first places I would think of is the Westfjords in Iceland. I loved it so much I went back again 2 yrs later, just to see the same shit all over again. Even though it was summer, I was very lucky that the weather was PERFECT when I went (NEVER a sure thing in Iceland at any time of the year)

isafjordur_fjord_sunny_e0b9f6ef66.jpg



iceland-west-fjords-isafjordur-view-istk-1800x0-c-default.jpg



Holmavik-2-1024x457.jpg



There is also a village called Holmavik, where the serenity is just on another level. It just seems so peaceful and drop dead gorgeous to look upon the ocean and mountains in the distance.

In Holmavik there is a small museum called The Icelandic Witchcraft museum, in which there is the INFAMOUS Necropants. (look it up)

It was started by a sorcerer Sigurður Atlason detailing the history of witch burnings in the area in the 17th century, and also the various spells people would use and how to make them.

42b1052bb87495d55420413696a417ab


We really wanted to meet him but he actually passed away in 2018. Still, his museum lives on.

So yea if you ever go to Iceland, you MUST go to this place. If you stay in Reykjavik its about a three hour drive to the Westfjords. The entire drive is filled with ridiculous sites of visual spendour on a massive level.

Ok now its your turn bitches.
 
Very beautiful indeed. Are those pics you took? If so, great pics and amazing camera you used.
 
I missed the exit for Grand Junction, CO, and accidentally wandered into Utah. And while I'd literally never stop to chop it up with any of the locals, the plateaus, mountains in the distance, and open desert, they were beautiful during the sunrise.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I missed the exit for Grand Junction, CO, and accidentally wandered into Utah. And while I'd literally never stop to chop it up with any of the locals, the plateaus, mountains in the distance, and open desert, they were beautiful during the sunrise.
Oh god yes, It has many gorgeous sites, and so much I havent yet seen.
 
Tone C said:
Oooo, got me excited, my son and I are looking to go to Iceland in March.
If you have any questions id be glad to help.
 
There are lot of places up by Duluth Minnesota and the Arrowhead Region that are amazing.
 
  • Waimanalo Beach Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii. The park field itself is nothing but space and a baseball field but the beach itself was beautiful. It looked like one of those Microsoft or Amazon firestick generic wallpapers. Beautiful beach.

  • I know it can be considered a tourist trap but the Redwood Forest in California. The trees are massive and beautiful. I'll never forget there was a tree that fell over and you could get inside it. It was so big that my sister-in-law, her husband (who is 6'2" tall) and her two teenage children all stood up in the tree and took a picture.

  • There were a ton of tourist there but I loved the Golden Gate Bridge. That bridge is massive and made me realize when America actually uses their head and spends the money they can make some nice infrastructure.
 
Probably the ferry ride in the Aegean sea, traveling between islands. Pics do it no justice. Banff was nice, and some of the islands in the Gulf of Thailand. Partial to sights of sea and islands. Especially multiple islands that look uninhabited, and just rocky outcrops in the middle of the blue sea. Colorado is nice too. Love solo traveling and seeing beautiful and remote places. Crappy phone pics that do these spots a disservice.
PNW.jpg
Colorado.jpg
 
About a couple of years ago I saw a Windows lockscreen photo of a place that looked magical in Portugal called Azenhas Do Mar. Last year my wife and I visited Portugal and Sinatra, and to my surprise Azenhas Do Mar was only 15 miles away. We decided to take a detour and visit this little town on the Atlantic Coast. I was able to recreate the lock screen picture, and it looked just as good in person

20230705-170522.jpg
 
I know i am going to sound boring but the most beautiful place I have seen could be the Bavarian Alps and it‘s right my my doorsteps. Or almost. Fuck yeah.
 
Chilean Patagonia and the Lake District. Loved it. Plan on retiring there
 
Pretty much this. I drove around the ring road in a camper van over a two week period - everything from beautiful waterfalls and green fields, to desolate martian landscapes, often within hours of one another.
 
