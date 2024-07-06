Invest some money in the DMF(Dagestani Mutual Funds). They seem to payout consistently. My top 3 portfolios Islam, Ank, Umar.
Post of the year!?I just spent my savings on Khamzat cripto coin!!!
That’s just as good, right?
By far my most anticipated fight
It sounds like you haven't followed Umar's career very closely. He has been scheduled to fight 10 times in the UFC, but he has only showed up to 5 of them. It's essentially a coin flip if Umar will fight or not. He is more of a pullout merchant than a fighter.
Umar vs Sandhagen has been booked before. It was the main event for a Fight Night card last August. The result was Umar pulled out without explanation, just like he has done many times before.
Muscle Mommy always ends up on top.Is Kayla fighting any time soon?