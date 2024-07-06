  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Most Anticipated Fight Happening LESS Than Month From Now

I can’t seem to get a lock on this fight. I wanna say Umar since the fight is in Abu Dhabi and he’s looked unbeatable but the level of competition between the two isn’t even comparable.
 
Invest some money in the DMF(Dagestani Mutual Funds). They seem to payout consistently. My top 3 portfolios Islam, Ank, Umar.
 
umar is coming off a fight against a legitimate nobody where despite dominating, he looked pretty vulnerable.

this means i'll be putting money on sandhagen, who will get absolutely throttled and submitted in 2 rounds, because i bet on him
 
Blaydes vs Aspinal

Dober vs Silva


Honourable mentions to

Green vs Paddy
And
Vera vs Figgy
 
Black9 said:
By far my most anticipated fight
It sounds like you haven't followed Umar's career very closely. He has been scheduled to fight 10 times in the UFC, but he has only showed up to 5 of them. It's essentially a coin flip if Umar will fight or not. He is more of a pullout merchant than a fighter.

Umar vs Sandhagen has been booked before. It was the main event for a Fight Night card last August. The result was Umar pulled out without explanation, just like he has done many times before.
 
Johnnny said:
It sounds like you haven't followed Umar's career very closely. He has been scheduled to fight 10 times in the UFC, but he has only showed up to 5 of them. It's essentially a coin flip if Umar will fight or not. He is more of a pullout merchant than a fighter.

Umar vs Sandhagen has been booked before. It was the main event for a Fight Night card last August. The result was Umar pulled out without explanation, just like he has done many times before.
Click the + button the right side for each bout that was cancelled, they typically have an explanation for who or what caused the cancellation. The Hunter Azure fight was called off because UFC 249 was postponed back in April 2020, not because Umar pulled out.

www.tapology.com

Umar Nurmagomedov | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Chelyabinsk, Russia and the #8th ranked Top Bantamweight MMA fighter. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
Shara Bullet if he was fighting
The next card Poatan saves if it happens in a months time
Rewatching old Fedor fights
 
Can't wait for this. I know this is going 5rds. I am predicting a split decision. I really think it's going to be that close.
 
Leon, Aspinall. There might be more, but can't think of them. Is Kayla fighting any time soon? Weilli?
 
