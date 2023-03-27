Social More of a threat? Trans activists or Christian nationalists?

Not able to post about this stuff in the thread about the actual shooting because not related to the shooting itself, but is interesting that this person might have been a powder keg ready to explode and pushed over an edge by social media rhetoric.

But because of recent laws, trans and lgbtq activists in general were calling for protests specifically in Nashville where the shooting took place.

these people obviously feel religious people are responsible for the law changes and likely want to target religious people in their day of vengeance



at the same time you have celebrities who in recent times, as they transform into reptiles, also encourage this stuff, just like with he satanic performance with non binary dude at aware show earlier this year.



With this type rhetoric, literally a day a vengeance, being pushed by the trans community, is this a dangerous movement? Also multiple trans been identified as repeat Antifa activists included the recent attack in GA

similar to how they want to label Christian nationalist right are being hyped as huge threats by the left



and just as a social aspect, which do you feel is more of a threat to your individual life? This could also be their activism as in laws either for trans care and/or abortion, etc
 
What are trans people so pissed about? They are literally pretending to be something else and expecting everyone to act like it is normal. This movement has gotten so out of control.
agreed. I actually don’t think there would be such huge fights and/or victories against abortion and trans rights if not for how far they want to push it. More so the trans right as I feel abortion is a more debatable issue than like trans care for children.

it has given ammunition for the right to say it has gone to far, along with abortions up to birth or in some cases after. It disgusts moderates or value family and children
 
agreed. I actually don’t think there would be such huge fights and/or victories against abortion and trans rights if not for how far they want to push it. More so the trans right as I feel abortion is a more debatable issue than like trans care for children.

it has given ammunition for the right to say it has gone to far, along with abortions up to birth or in some cases after. It disgusts moderates or value family and children
I agree. I'm not a right winger but I'm not a dummy. A fat guy in a dress is not a girl just because he want to be. I'm not saying you have to be mean or violent but they want people to alter reality to fit their fantasies. Its fucking bonkers.
 
Indeed it fucking outta control
add in hormones and drugs
i feel the “far Christian right” hasn’t changed too much, just feels more being pushed back against, including by the left which has continued to now only increase rhetoric, but snowballed, which is now causing a back lash.

like with COVID, they wanted to force church closures. For those who are religious, in addition to all the woke ideology being pushed all over, I could see how they would take that as actual persecution.
 
Who are these Christian Nationalists and what have they done? So far I've only seen a handful of people fall for the labelling trap being pushed by the left. Christianity is fine, and nationalism is fine, but the goal is to make people who subscribe to both into a Nazi bogeyman with the semi-spooky name Christian Nationalist.

Trans activists on the other hand are not only proven to be violent but are spreading a civilization and child harming ideology. A prerequisite for civilization is human reproduction, and all the fruits of the so called sexual revolution undermine that fundamental act as well as the healthy building block of the nuclear and extended family. Trans is just the latest step in the rejection of life and civilization and embrace of death and destructive chaos and madness. Failed men are using the social constructivist weapons deployed by feminists to attack men and traditional society and have turned the tables. They are gaslighting the fuck out of women and forcing their way into women only spaces to molest them spiritually and physically. And when that doesn't work they use threats and violence and then hide behind playing the victim.
 
I agree. I'm not a right winger but I'm not a dummy. A fat guy in a dress is not a girl just because he want to be. I'm not saying you have to be mean or violent but they want people to alter reality to fit their fantasies. Its fucking bonkers.
I didn’t even really care about politics until summer of 2020 and saw how all these far left radicals have over taken the democrats. These very vocal progressives and the democrats need them and are scared to lose their votes, so they give them an ever increasing voice and influence.

otherwise I would apolitical, if not left leaning based on the left like 2 decades ago
 
I didn’t even really care about politics until summer of 2020 and saw how all these far left radicals have over taken the democrats. These very vocal progressives and the democrats need them and are scared to lose their votes, so they give them an ever increasing voice and influence.

otherwise I would apolitical, if not left leaning based on the left like 2 decades ago
i feel pretty much exactly the same.
 
I agree. I'm not a right winger but I'm not a dummy. A fat guy in a dress is not a girl just because he want to be. I'm not saying you have to be mean or violent but they want people to alter reality to fit their fantasies. Its fucking bonkers.
Agree partially, I don’t think anyone should be mistreating or beating up these people, but I’m tired of watching otherwise sane people tip toe around something they know is true because they’re being emotionally blackmailed by uncompromising lunatics.

If me telling basic objective truth makes me “mean”, then so be it. I’m not giving these people an inch, and will not be bullied into playing along with their fetishes.

Anyone out there who agrees with me but just won’t say it out loud because they think we gotta appease these lunatics and somehow win their hearts and minds with kindness is naive and is only contributing to the problem.

I think it’s time everyone grew some balls and stood their ground before it’s too late.
 
They have not changed...religious folks are not growing
This sudden Trans pandemic is by design...they make less than .5 % of the population
shh people dont want to hear that. Culture war and outrage is so easy

Any form of extremism is a threat.

This is all really starting to sound/feel like the islamic extremist shit after 911 in how anyone that was islamic was considered a threat/suspect.

we gonna get trans reporting hotlines soon arnt we lol
 
