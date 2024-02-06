Scerpi
Legend Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Speaks out against Women's Surfing allowing Trans"woman" to compete in Women's Events.
Bethany Hamiliton decides to leave her longtime Sponsor, Rip Curl, for them adding Transgenders surfers to their roster.
Why Bethany Hamilton Left Rip Curl With Three Years & Six Figures Left On Her Contract
After 24 years with Rip Curl, Bethany Hamilton decided to end their partnership due to her gender identity beliefs. Here's what went down.
stabmag.com
Bethany took to socials in opposition of the World Surf League's recently released Transgender policy. The policy stated:
As an Olympic Sport, and with aspirations for all of the WSL’s disciplines to be included in the Olympics, the WSL had adopted the International Surfing Association (ISA) policy on transgender participation.
Bethany’s response to the news was a minutes-long Instagram Reel, explaining why she found the ruling contrary to the interests of “biologically” female athletes.
This year, Rip Curl featured a transgender woman in their Summer Looks Good On You bikini campaign. And, well…
Bethany Hamilton lost her arm in a shark attack, but continued to compete for years as a Pro Surfer. Had a movie and documentary made about her attack and amazing recovery to Pro Surfing.
Rip Curl Promotes Transgender Surfer, creating a major backlash from Surfing Fans
Rip Curl goes in damage control and starts removing the related merchandise from their website
At a recent speaking event, Garbage Trans Activists show up with stuffed sharks and try to mock Bethany Hamilton for losing her arm.
Seriously, these people are miserable pieces of shit.
They have zero self awareness and don't understand they're pushing the general public further and further away from their cause. Actually hurting themselves in the long run.
Yes... This will be merged. But felt it deserved some attention. For the life of me, I cannot understand this movement. It's completely self destructing