Sorry to hear. It's always been beyond my abilities to work magic when illness strikes but you can think about and remind them of good memories...serving the dual purpose of lifting spirits a little and thanking them for the good times. Memories with your mother generally go back to day one so ideally there should be a good Rolodex of stuff...maybe she taped stuff off the TV for you when you were a kid and there was a show you specifically remember. Maybe took you to a concert or a movie that left an impression. Made or brought snacks for the baseball team. Helped you with your math or art homework. Or whatever it might have been that she happened to do in your case.