Sorry to hear. It's always been beyond my abilities to work magic when illness strikes but you can think about and remind them of good memories...serving the dual purpose of lifting spirits a little and thanking them for the good times. Memories with your mother generally go back to day one so ideally there should be a good Rolodex of stuff...maybe she taped stuff off the TV for you when you were a kid and there was a show you specifically remember. Maybe took you to a concert or a movie that left an impression. Made or brought snacks for the baseball team. Helped you with your math or art homework. Or whatever it might have been that she happened to do in your case.
 
I'm sorry to heart that man.

I lost my mom when I was 18, Im 34 now.

She had cancer.

Best advice I can give is to just enjoy your time with her, be there for her.

Hopefully shes pulls through.

Im not much of a praying man, but I will pray for you and your mother.
 
Aegon Spengler said:
Hey everyone.

My mom is very sick. I don’t know if she is going to make it but I’m trying to stay positive.

It’s getting harder and harder.

If anyone has any stories they would like to share, or advice to give, I would love to hear it.

Thanks
Sending her love from all of us Sherdoggers sir.
Only advice is love her while you can and be with her, even when you think she doesn't know you're there...she does.

Love you brother, big hugs.
 
Cancer took my grandmother too :(
jojo-fook-cancer.png
 
So sorry about your situation Sherbro. Prayers out for you, your mom, and all of those sharing the pain.
 
