News Mom Chases Man Who Tries To Abduct Her 18Yr. Daughter

Down Four flights of stairs

She does get roughed up a bit, but some bystanders who hear the commotion and chases and captures the guy who turned to be a co-worker of the girl.

Mom of the year and kudos to the guys who caught him.
 
