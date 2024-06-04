I find myself being less and less impressed by modern acting. I feel like every note worthy actor isn't acting for the movie or role but they are acting to win an Oscar nomination. Just looking at the trailer for Alien Romulus everything is so stilted, clean and flat. Thinking back to the original Alien franchies it was gritty, the characters were alive with personality and displayed on screen flaws such as sweat and stress. I don't think I've seen an actual performing character since Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoos nest.







Oscar level acting is stilted





B movie action flick from the 90s displays more character





original predator. limited dialogue all reaction shots, grttiness





prey bear fight scene where they try ti make it gritty yet somehow the character remains perfectly clean and he facial expression makes her seem mildly miffed. She's lying on the ground being hunted by a bear and she looks like she just got woken up suddenly

