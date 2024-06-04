Movies Modern actors don't know how to act, they are actors playing actors not characters

I find myself being less and less impressed by modern acting. I feel like every note worthy actor isn't acting for the movie or role but they are acting to win an Oscar nomination. Just looking at the trailer for Alien Romulus everything is so stilted, clean and flat. Thinking back to the original Alien franchies it was gritty, the characters were alive with personality and displayed on screen flaws such as sweat and stress. I don't think I've seen an actual performing character since Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoos nest.



Oscar level acting is stilted


B movie action flick from the 90s displays more character


original predator. limited dialogue all reaction shots, grttiness


prey bear fight scene where they try ti make it gritty yet somehow the character remains perfectly clean and he facial expression makes her seem mildly miffed. She's lying on the ground being hunted by a bear and she looks like she just got woken up suddenly
 
Compare the reaction to the first intro to the Predator to Prey. A hardened veteran displays more fear after glimpsing the Predator than some random native American chick does seeing the fully exposed Predator body slamming a bear.
 
I agree many younger actors are still over shadowed by the older "last generation" actors. But Tom Holland and Barry Keough come to mind for younger talented actors.
 
