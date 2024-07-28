mma titles in different weight categories?

Malykhin has 3 belts in One FC but LHW and HW don’t have a lot of fightersNo one has really ever done more than two (at least in orgs of consequence). Several orgs have had fighters who tried for three, most recently Parnasse in KSW (I think), but no one has grabbed the elusive third belt. Poatan has as good a chance as anyone ever has, bc he has that monumental KO power.
You're sure right. I wasn't aware that he had three. That makes him the only one, I suppose. True, though, their higher weight classes are very thin. MMA for ONE at all is kinda thin, anymore. Even still, three belts simultaneously is quite an accomplishment.Malykhin has 3 belts in One FC but LHW and HW don’t have a lot of fighters