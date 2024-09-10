MMA MALE fighter (current or past) with the best judo skills?

Plz, I'm not referring to pure judoka transitioning to mixed with... mixed results, as Parisyan.
But elite amongst the elite fighters.

I dunno if I could even consider Sexyama as once he entered the UFC he went downfall.

I'm doubting between Islam (he uses a lot of judo) or Khabib (in every aspect of the game, he uses less variety of techniques than Islam but -besides striking- seems to be more effective with his toolkit).

With Fedor a step below (in THIS particular topic, I don't want to open that debate).

Thanks.
 
But Tim Boetsch had some great throws as well.

This is literally perfect

1.gif
 
Jones and Islam/Khabib all use very good judo.

Most people only associate judo with hip tosses and shit. But the footwork, trips, traps etc. while less noticeable are true judo shit.
 
Fedor
<Fedor23>
 
Hidehiko Yoshida, I would guess. I believe he won a gold medal at the Olympics.

Honda did amazing with it.
 
Hidehiko Yoshida
Karo Parysian
Yoshihiro Akiyama
Hector Lombard
Satoshi Ishii

Toss up between any of the above, IMO its Yoshida or Parisyan.
 
Fedor was a Sambist that utilized Judo as his main takedown attacks. Khabib and Islam are also very effective with Judo but they mix in wrestling a lot.

So as far as purely Judo based skills for MMA, probably Fedor

 
But Tim Boetsch had some great throws as well.

This is literally perfect

1.gif
Very underrated fighter, big fan of Tim. His main issue was consistency, he was on the brink of a title shot a few times but never could put it together when he needed too....still had some great wins e.g. the Okami comeback was legendary.
 
