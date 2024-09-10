MMA MALE fighter (current or past) with the best judo skills?

Plz, I'm not referring to pure judoka transitioning to mixed with... mixed results, as Parisyan.

But elite amongst the elite fighters.



I dunno if I could even consider Sexyama as once he entered the UFC he went downfall.



I'm doubting between Islam (he uses a lot of judo) or Khabib (in every aspect of the game, he uses less variety of techniques than Islam but -besides striking- seems to be more effective with his toolkit).



With Fedor a step below (in THIS particular topic, I don't want to open that debate).



Thanks.