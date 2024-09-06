MMA is only 50-60% of the way there

That's it, pretty much. I see a lot of people who hold the opinion that MMA already "peaked," with common dates cited being ~2011, or some of the PRIDE years like 2004-2005. I think altogether these years (2002 ~ 2012, a better MMA historian than I can probably piece that together better) represent a sort of "golden era" for MMA, sure. A very special thing happened here, where you had both a lot of money and exposure but also freedom, newness and novelty. So a huge explosion happened that was ALSO particularly entertaining. And one thing about MMA a lot of people don't consider, is that while it's "new," and was even moreso then, people have been fighting for pretty much ever, and all these martial arts lineages and even obscure sports already formed a more solid basis than some might think.



Still though, a golden age (in this case) is not an absolute peak. It was pretty much just luck. There's still SO much further for not only fighters but the sport and ruleset to develop. Changes have been very slow but it's my opinion that some of the cracks are beginning to show. The sport will look 100% different with even something like knees to the head of a grounded opponent. Different rulesets even. I don't think "training" will get so much better but what people realize they can do will.



One more factor is steroids. The sport had a kind of reset in 2015 with the introduction of strict testing. I think we're also getting to the point where fighters surpass that. Because they generally had very short peaks when blasting like that, even if they fought a lot and with a lot of ferocity.



The future is good guys