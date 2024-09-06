MMA is only 50-60% of the way there

That's it, pretty much. I see a lot of people who hold the opinion that MMA already "peaked," with common dates cited being ~2011, or some of the PRIDE years like 2004-2005. I think altogether these years (2002 ~ 2012, a better MMA historian than I can probably piece that together better) represent a sort of "golden era" for MMA, sure. A very special thing happened here, where you had both a lot of money and exposure but also freedom, newness and novelty. So a huge explosion happened that was ALSO particularly entertaining. And one thing about MMA a lot of people don't consider, is that while it's "new," and was even moreso then, people have been fighting for pretty much ever, and all these martial arts lineages and even obscure sports already formed a more solid basis than some might think.

Still though, a golden age (in this case) is not an absolute peak. It was pretty much just luck. There's still SO much further for not only fighters but the sport and ruleset to develop. Changes have been very slow but it's my opinion that some of the cracks are beginning to show. The sport will look 100% different with even something like knees to the head of a grounded opponent. Different rulesets even. I don't think "training" will get so much better but what people realize they can do will.

One more factor is steroids. The sport had a kind of reset in 2015 with the introduction of strict testing. I think we're also getting to the point where fighters surpass that. Because they generally had very short peaks when blasting like that, even if they fought a lot and with a lot of ferocity.

The future is good guys
 
ufc is dying
Hell, it might... The sport would still continue though :p

What we see as "MMA" might not even be called that in so many years even

I'll compare it to boxing. That's a sport that's 90%+ of the way there, or even 100% depending how you look at it. It went on for so long comparatively and might have actually already peaked. Plus it is much simpler. It's now in "classic" territory which means even the rules are unlikely to change. A finished product essentially.
 
A very special thing happened here, where you had both a lot of money and exposure but also freedom, newness and novelty. So a huge explosion happened that was ALSO particularly entertaining.
This perfectly describes the moment I finally had a place of my own in which I could purchase and watch porn without being bothered.
 
When champs like Kamaru Usman and Johnny Hendricks are giving only 30% to 70% effort in their fights, it's normal for UFC to only be 50% there
 
kamaru usman brought the average down a bit when he fought emil meek at 30%

but things are looking up now.
 
Is it dying? maybe.
30 years of watching and I sure as hell am not buying the dogshit they serve up on 9 out of 10 cards and given the attention Dana has been placing on piracy i'd guess a lot of people feel the same.
Some of the issues off the top of my head are many of the cards are brutally thin on recognizable talent, most of the world has had a chance to see the product since it became mainstream and given the economic times coughing up $100 twice a month is less attractive than ever.
Personally I think the sport has seen its best days and has gone too corporate to ever be what it was again.
 
This perfectly describes the moment I finally had a place of my own in which I could purchase and watch porn without being bothered.
Well you paid for porn so that either makes you super old or... Super young and part of the only fans generation :eek:

Congrats on the new place!
 
So, the new breed is still to come?
Can't tell if this is a serious question... But essentially, yes. I think the greats will always look near the limit of human potential. And I thought all these new foreign guys (not Russia, other markets) would already be that breed... But not quite. They all fight too "samey" or something. I think the current rules have a big part to do with that though.

It’s got room to grow

We could use some haduken’s and helicopter kicks I guess
The first hadouken thrown in the cage will change martial arts forever
 
yeah 2010 was probably its peak, cards were stacked back then.
 
I think think public perception on PEDs will eventually change somewhat across all sports. "Steroids" has a huge negative association, but I think that there has already been a shift in recognition that the majority of PEDs are more for training and recovery, allowing athletes to perform at an elite level in the safest way possible. Basically I think many will start to view PEDs in a more medicinal light and will not be shunned like in the past.
 
I think think public perception on PEDs will eventually change somewhat across all sports. "Steroids" has a huge negative association, but I think that there has already been a shift in recognition that the majority of PEDs are more for training and recovery, allowing athletes to perform at an elite level in the safest way possible. Basically I think many will start to view PEDs in a more medicinal light and will not be shunned like in the past.
Very good point. Hopefully new PEDs and/or acceptance of them as not only beneficial, but also necessary to the sport will usher in a new golden age. USADA has done so much damage to the product and to the fighters themselves, and it's about damn time they start healing!

#TheFutureIsPEDS
#AntiAntiDoping
 
Is it dying? maybe.
30 years of watching and I sure as hell am not buying the dogshit they serve up on 9 out of 10 cards and given the attention Dana has been placing on piracy i'd guess a lot of people feel the same.
Some of the issues off the top of my head are many of the cards are brutally thin on recognizable talent, most of the world has had a chance to see the product since it became mainstream and given the economic times coughing up $100 twice a month is less attractive than ever.
Personally I think the sport has seen its best days and has gone too corporate to ever be what it was again.
Well first, I would say that UFC is not MMA, at least not entirely. While I do like UFC, its style and what it's done (mostly) for the sport, I am rather neutral on whether I'd be happy for it to continue or not. Hypothetically, if it has to die for the sport to grow, that's fine with me. But it could also face a change in direction, and time would solve the talent/roster inflation issue. Again either one is fine with me...

It seems the worst case scenario you project is the UFC essentially having a stangehold on the market while continuing to put on a mediocre product. It is possible for MMA to continue either way. And if UFC gets even worse it can just be supplanted

Something that gives me hope is the rule changes coming into effect. And that pretty much anything gets approved by the athletic commission these days
 
If 2010 was the peak in terms of entertainment it definitely wasn’t the peak of skill, the best fighters so far are fighting now, but the best fighter we will ever see may not even be born yet
 
The UFC is far more successful as a company than it was during the "Golden age" you guys look back on.
 
