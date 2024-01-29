Just came across this vid and I found it interesting how there really haven’t been many pure MT fighters represented at the highest level of MMA.







Cliffs:



— Says MT is the best striking art for MMA.



— Says the MT stance is flawed with its upright and tall posture and light front foot. Wrestlers are able to take advantage of this for an easy takedown.



— Charles Olivera displays a good MT stance because he’s not afraid of being taken down because he’s good of his back.



— MT suffers from underdeveloped boxing and this leads to instances like Barbosa where when pressed on the back foot it forces the MT fighter to rely on their boxing which is not the level of their kicking.



— Thai Nak Muay don’t compete in MMA because MMA doesn’t have the same “honourable” status in Thai culture and MMA isn’t that popular in Thailand.



—MT fighters fight much more frequently than MMA fighters or Boxers leading to many MT fighters to retire early due to damage accumulated.



—if Thais start training MMA at the same age as they normally start training MT they would be a very strong force in MMA.











So what do you guys think? This guy got a point, or is he ignorant of factors?