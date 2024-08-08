Maxwell Anderson planned to kill, dismember Sade Robinson: informant A "confidential informant" said Anderson told them about a plan to kill and dismember the young woman roughly one month before her death, according to newly obtained court filings.

Something seems fishy to me here. A confidential informant, whose happened to work with detectives in the past, says he visited the suspects home a month prior to the killing and that the suspect gave in explicit detail his plan to kill and dismember this specific victim. The informant even claims the killer showed him the saws he'd be using and the basement lined floor to ceiling with plastic tarps where the killing would take place. Something tells me the informant got found with an ounce of cocaine and made this shit up. Wouldn't he be liable if he learned of the suspects plan and didn't tell police about it?