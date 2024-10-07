Oh I forgot , a quick story from this morning:



I went to my local 7-11 to get a couple things and te get some gas , no big deal

I don’t like paying at the pump I nearly always pay inside , so I was going to get a cup of coffee, some Zyns, maybe a muffin. So I’m parked Ed at one of the pumps, went inside and was getting my coffee, I wasn’t hanging out l, taking my time or anything

All of a sudden the doors to the store come flying open and some dude yells into the store from the doors “who’s driving the white Homda”??!!!!

To myself I’m like “I have a white Honda” so I look around the store to see if anyone said “I do” quickly but then I thought “shit is my car on fire or did someone hit me?”

So I pipe up and said “I have a white honda “

This fucking idiot yells “there’s people out here trying to get gas and you’re parked at the pump!!!”

I quickly glance outside and there wasn’t a line or anything , so i say “calm down dude” he says I a panicked voice “don’t you know there’s a hurricane on its way and people are going to die”

I paused

I said “I’m paying for my gas in here, relax”

Idiot says : people like you only think of themselves “ now I’m pissed

I say - “ calm down dumb ass it’s 700 miles away and you’re hysterical like a woman- I’ll pump my gas when I’m fucking ready, now shut up to me and don’t say another word”

He throws his hands in the air and makes some kind of disgusted grunt or squeak and stomps back the parking lot

I watched him get in his car, which btw wasn’t even behind my car and hit his steering wheel with his palm a couple times

I casually paid for my shit and sauntered back to my car to get my gas and I’m watching this fruitcake as I’m pumping - he was frantically talking with someone on the phone but never looked my way

That’s the kind of panic I was talking about in my previous post - it’s contagious and a collective energy- I don’t think our ancestors acted like this and I blame it on the news and social media