Milton

Milton is a beast. Making a run at one of the strongest storms in the Atlantic.

It's south of Texas and yet affecting the entire Gulf. It's sucking in weather east of Florida.

747c07217be5c740280e73d9a78f0aaab5c44f85be58a6f23a8afca0d077d43c.gif


It's a cat 5 and getting even stronger right now and will keep getting stronger for the next few hours at least. Pretty crazy. Eveyone in Tampa should evacuate ASAP.
 
It’s coming right at me too. We were due for one in this area. Hopefully it veers off last second like it has done here the past 100 years, but, it’s looking serious. My friend lost everything in her apartment already, and it wasn’t even a direct hit.
 
Good luck x
 
I’m a native of Florida and probably been through at least 50 hurricanes
What’s different this time is the huge influx of new residents from NY, ca and all the others that ran from Covid restrictions in their states are here now and they are panicking
I’ve had 3 transplant neighbors fly back to wheee they’re from in the last 48 hours - completely terrified
The new media is pumping panic because bad news sells
It’s ficking ridiculous imo
These idiots are buying pallets of water , carts full of toilet paper and putting gasoline in every container they can- it’s sad

If I was on the west coast , I would just drive to the east and get a room for a couple days - I’m in central fl
We don’t have hills, mountains or trees over 100 feet so we get hit pretty hard too - I lost my roof in 2004
But there’s a part of me that’s disgusted with humanitys actions during this one
I think some have ptsd from the Covid panic and they just can’t deal and the collective energy is weak as fuck
Real Floridians just deal with it
 
Thanks man.

Kids live on the coast so they are coming here, which is about 20 miles east of Tampa. Got the generator fueled and ready to go. Not my first hurricane, but, one hasn’t hit Tampa directly in a long time. We will see what happens. Fingers crossed
 
I've been in Florida for 20+ years. I've lost power due to hurricanes for more than 7 days, twice. Some people I know lost power for almost a month. If the roads are crowded and it's hard to get out, buying stuff for the long haul isn't really crazy.
 
Oh I forgot , a quick story from this morning:

I went to my local 7-11 to get a couple things and te get some gas , no big deal
I don’t like paying at the pump I nearly always pay inside , so I was going to get a cup of coffee, some Zyns, maybe a muffin. So I’m parked Ed at one of the pumps, went inside and was getting my coffee, I wasn’t hanging out l, taking my time or anything
All of a sudden the doors to the store come flying open and some dude yells into the store from the doors “who’s driving the white Homda”??!!!!
To myself I’m like “I have a white Honda” so I look around the store to see if anyone said “I do” quickly but then I thought “shit is my car on fire or did someone hit me?”
So I pipe up and said “I have a white honda “
This fucking idiot yells “there’s people out here trying to get gas and you’re parked at the pump!!!”
I quickly glance outside and there wasn’t a line or anything , so i say “calm down dude” he says I a panicked voice “don’t you know there’s a hurricane on its way and people are going to die”
I paused
I said “I’m paying for my gas in here, relax”
Idiot says : people like you only think of themselves “ now I’m pissed
I say - “ calm down dumb ass it’s 700 miles away and you’re hysterical like a woman- I’ll pump my gas when I’m fucking ready, now shut up to me and don’t say another word”
He throws his hands in the air and makes some kind of disgusted grunt or squeak and stomps back the parking lot
I watched him get in his car, which btw wasn’t even behind my car and hit his steering wheel with his palm a couple times
I casually paid for my shit and sauntered back to my car to get my gas and I’m watching this fruitcake as I’m pumping - he was frantically talking with someone on the phone but never looked my way
That’s the kind of panic I was talking about in my previous post - it’s contagious and a collective energy- I don’t think our ancestors acted like this and I blame it on the news and social media
 
I’ve been here longer than that and other than Andrew, I’ve never heard of anyone losing power for a month - ever
 
Scary stuff. Stay safe Florida bros.
 
During 2004/2005, when central Florida got three in a row, some folks in Daytona lost 😞 t for 3 weeks. We lost it for 2, but others had to wait another week after we got ours back on. Never hear fl about a month gap, but 3 weeks is still a decent amount of time.
 
