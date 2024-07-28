Mike Tyson's famous training routine is most likely fake.

Probably the most famous legendary routine in boxing history.



2000 pushups, situps, shrugs, squats etc or something like that, plus jogging and hitting the pads etc.



I always believed this, but from what I heard it was a fake routine posted as a joke that kept getting circulated.



More than likely I would say his calisthetic rep numbers were closer to around 350, if you go by the squat card game he allegedly played. But I doubt it was every day. And I'm not completely sure it was even that much.



I think the legend comes from the fact that Tyson was undoubtedly a well built guy, yet very short for HW. Plus with having to do a lot of conditioning it is hard to say how he was able to maintain that much mass at the same time.



it is always said that mike didnt lift weights but I'm not sure. Seems like a hard physique to build without it.



It is possible that he was so juiced up that he was able to do 300 plus or so squats and pushups a day and build it.



Thoughts?