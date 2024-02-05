Senzo Tanaka
Agree or disagree? Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs fame says that 4 year college degrees are now a source of shame. Some aren't even proudly displaying their degrees since they are considered just paid education and they aren't being valued as they once were:
Personally, I've always felt that experience is more important than a degree. I'd take the kid with a GED but is passionate about technology over the person that went 4 years to college and was told how to use technology. Every single person I've ran into with a degree only knows what they've been taught but the stoner that is on his PC every waking hour knows everything and is almost overqualified.
I totally agree with Mike that not everyone needs to go to college and there are 6 figure jobs waiting out there if you just learn a trade. I don't however agree with the other guy acting like this is new phenomenon that started under Biden or recent years. This has been a slow but steady realization that started when colleges started promoting that EVERYONE needed to go or else you'd end up in the streets. People bought into it for awhile where even entry level jobs were requiring a bachelors. That has finally started to change as it should.
I want the world to be educated but college has turned not into a place of learning but a place of indoctrination by professors. They teach you what to think instead of how to think. College also forces you to learn a bunch of classes that have absolutely nothing with your field of study. Degrees should be 2 years or even not even be based on years but work put in. If there's a specific area that you want to study, you should be able to study and certify. That's a college I would be in favor of and support.
