The origins of the "you must go to university if you want to be successful" is based on a flawed study saying that people with postsecondary degrees make a bit more money. It was flawed because they never accounted for the fact that in the past, driven and smart people tended to go to university more than unmotivated and inapt ones. Also universities required a decent chunk of money to attend, which skewed towards richer people who had the parental guidance and resources to succeed.Nowadays we have way too many people in universities. As a TA in computer engineering for 4 years at a good university, I can say from my experience that probably more than half of the first years in university were completely wasting their time. They didn't have the aptitude and/or motivation to succeed. And this is a field where online resources are plentiful (if not better than the in-class resources), so I imagine in other engineering/STEM fields it would be even worse.And these numbers are also supported by data. About 40% of undergraduates never finish their degree. Even of the 60%, only probably half have good enough grades to be competitive in the labour market (depending on their field of expertise). And even if they graduate, only 25% of students ever get a job in a related field of their studies.So, of the 60% who graduate, only 25% get a job related to their major. That already cuts down the usefulness of education to apply to only about 15% of all attendees. Now, that isn't the end of the story. Of those 15% we have to ask: did they need to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and 4+ years of their life or would they have been just as well off learning on the job, learning practically, teaching themselves, etc.? I know for my field, many of the top students already knew the majority of the curriculum (from self-learning) and were simply using university scores as a way to signal their worth to potential employers.Beyond the monetary, time and opportunity costs, you also have to look at universities as a supply/demand. They can raise their prices because the demand has been so high for so long. And since costs are artificially high, people who may have the aptitude and motivation to succeed in universities may be priced out of going to university.This "you must go to university if you want to be successful in life" attitude has made universities a waste a majority of student's time and money.