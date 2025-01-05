International Migrants 3.5x more likely to be arrested for sexual offences in the UK than British citizens

Spam On Rye said:
But you must sacrifice the women you love to the cult of diversity. If you don't offer them up on a silver platter to the savages yr a bigot or something.
Click to expand...
These poor young men are crying for help and are in a situation of sexual distress. European and American women should all offer themselves to a migrant once in order to help alleviate the tension. That would be a step in the right direction and a blow to bigotry and racists.
 


God damn Arbanians

images
 
Spam On Rye said:
But you must sacrifice the women you love to the cult of diversity. If you don't offer them up on a silver platter to the savages yr a bigot or something.
Click to expand...
Come on bruh ..
 
Any links to a decent source about this phenomenon?? I'm not trying to doubt it. I just need to know it's not b******* before I comment.
 
Croo67 said:
After months of campaigning, Reform has finally made the British establishment release (some) crime figures and it certainly contradicts the official narrative.

Click to expand...

Migrants...... Illegals, from places like Syria, india and Pakistan. People who we are being forced to tolerate and pay for.

And the latest thing I heard is that many of these 'asylum seekers' actually go home for Christmas to see the family. And our vile POS politicians refuse to admit it and actually start kicking these dirty bastards out.
 
From the article statistics 20% of albanians in Great Britain have committed a sexual offense 10% of Iraqis have. That's just absurd.



However, once weighted for the respective populations, based on the latest ONS figures from 2021, Albanians had the highest arrest rate at 209.8 arrests per 1,000 of their population followed by Afghans (106.9), Iraqis (92.9), Algerians (72.7), Moroccans (70) and Somalis (64.6). The rate for British suspects was 12.
 
terrapin said:
From the article statistics 20% of albanians in Great Britain have committed a sexual offense 10% of Iraqis have. That's just absurd.



However, once weighted for the respective populations, based on the latest ONS figures from 2021, Albanians had the highest arrest rate at 209.8 arrests per 1,000 of their population followed by Afghans (106.9), Iraqis (92.9), Algerians (72.7), Moroccans (70) and Somalis (64.6). The rate for British suspects was 12.
Click to expand...
I had to check if Albania is predominantly Muslim.

Welp.


Where's @Busgosu when we needed him?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Economy Bank of England Boss: Brexit Has "Weighed" on British Economy, Trade in Goods Down
2
Replies
36
Views
795
Deleted member 585708
D
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Eric Silva 2.0
E

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,833
Messages
56,742,308
Members
175,384
Latest member
Dondido

Share this page

Back
Top