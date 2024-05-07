“The goal is to send crystal [methamphetamine] all over the world. That’s what’s happening,”

In Search of More Profitable Markets ​

Profits in Mexico and the United States are barely enough to cover this investment. On average, a kilogram of wholesale methamphetamine sells for $600 in Mexico and $5,000 in the United States, according to the same sources.

“These [Mexican] organized crime groups are constantly targeting New Zealand … They are importing illicit drugs, establishing supply lines to domestic markets, and then moving their profits out of the country,”

Methamphetamine Moves Through Major Ports Worldwide​



Since at least 2020, Hong Kong authorities have seen an increase in methamphetamine seizures. Mexico has been the most common source country for these shipments.