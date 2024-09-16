Merab won the battle , but Suggar will win the war. Here's why :

Rataria

Rataria

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 16, 2023
Messages
482
Reaction score
482
in abut 2-4 years time Merab will have been through all these major competitive title dogfights possibly being rocked on multiple occasions , there will be injuries that occur in between fights, surgeries need ,etc... Merab's own training and performance volume may wear him out of the game at a much faster rate than Suggar's lower output lifestyle. I could go on and on about the advantages this has. I wouldnt be suprised if he takes nearly a year off and comes back for a #1 Contender fight or moves up in weight for something relatively short notice against Topuria or something

Let me know what y'all think. Don't forget to hit the LIKE and subscribe button for notifications and updates.
 
Rataria said:
in abut 2-4 years time Merab will have been through all these major competitive title dogfights possibly being rocked on multiple occasions , there will be injuries that occur in between fights, surgeries need ,etc... Merab's own training and performance volume may wear him out of the game at a much faster rate than Suggar's lower output lifestyle. I could go on and on about the advantages this has. I wouldnt be suprised if he takes nearly a year off and comes back for a #1 Contender fight or moves up in weight for something relatively short notice against Topuria or something

Let me know what y'all think. Don't forget to hit the LIKE and subscribe button for notifications and updates.
Click to expand...
where can i activate the bell
 
merab's wacky conditioning is going to take him a long way, he's lapping the field with that shit right now. and as far as o'malley is concerned, that's a style matchup problem for him - maybe wasn't clear to some people before the fight, but should be now. he's not winning a second fight with merab, or any others for that matter.
 
Sooo you're saying that when Merab is past prime, washed up, and chinny, Sean will beat him? Maybe if Sean really changes focus and becomes D1 Suga.
 
Let's face it, Sean's been lucky to get to champ status up till now.

He got exposed and didn't have the judges to save him like they did against Yan.

Not sure he becomes champion again tbh.
 
tenor.gif
 
TS before making this thread...
1726508486611.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,505
Messages
56,202,381
Members
175,107
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top