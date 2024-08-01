Merab vs Sean breakdown

This has to be his the best pure striker vs grappler matchup in a long time.



Initially, when the matchup was announced, I had Merab winning but now I'm leaning more towards Sean.



If the fight goes to a decision I have to go with Merab with his insane cardio and relentless wrestling.

But if the fight ends early I'm picking Sean. I just can't see Merab finishing at all. The only time he did finish a fight was a against washed Moraes.



Also, the big reason why I'm picking Sean now is the Moraes fight for Merab and Vera fight for Sean.

Moraes was able to hurt and wobble him bad which goes to show that his chin ain't that good.

Sean is 10 times better better boxer than Moraes and has shown in his last fight that he has the best footwork in the division and also that was the second time he rocked a good fighter with a knee.





The lack of top control for Merab and the fact that all rounds begin on feet means that Sean will have dozens of opportunities to snipe him with his deadly cross or set him up with a knee.

Also Merab doesn't pose any major submission threat for Sean, meaning he won't have to be worrying about that while getting up.



One reason Petr had so much grappling success against Sean was due to his striking threat, something Merab just doesn't have.



My pick is Sean by TKO.