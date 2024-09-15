Merab vs Aljo on the Bantamweight GOAT list?

Subline
Title Runs
Above is a side-by-side of the most notable eras of their careers.
- Sterling has 3 title defenses while Merab just won the belt
- Merab dominated Yan & Cejudo, Aljo beat them via controversial decisions
- Merab dominated O'Malley, who KO'd Aljo in R2
- Merab finished Moraes, who KO'd Aljo in R1
- Merab has a UD win over Aldo, Aljo has a R1 submission over Cory
Who's resume do you favor? Does Merab's dominance put him higher on the Bantamweight GOAT list? Or are Aljo's championship accolades more significant?