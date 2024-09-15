Merab vs Aljo on the Bantamweight GOAT list?

Title Runs

1726414568482.png

Above is a side-by-side of the most notable eras of their careers.

  • Sterling has 3 title defenses while Merab just won the belt
  • Merab dominated Yan & Cejudo, Aljo beat them via controversial decisions
  • Merab dominated O'Malley, who KO'd Aljo in R2
  • Merab finished Moraes, who KO'd Aljo in R1
  • Merab has a UD win over Aldo, Aljo has a R1 submission over Cory

Who's resume do you favor? Does Merab's dominance put him higher on the Bantamweight GOAT list? Or are Aljo's championship accolades more significant?
 
Aljos resume
Assuncao (this was a robbery, it wasn’t close, rewatch it)
Stamann
Rivera
Munhoz
Sandhagen
Yan
TJ (one arm)
Cejudo

Losses to caraway, moraes, o malley, some might include the first yan fight

Merab resume
Stamann
Moraes
Aldo
Yan
Cejudo
O malley

Losses to frankie Saenz and Ricky simon


It’s close
 
IMO Merab. Aljo best wins are Henry and Yan, Merab beat both much more convincingly. Add in Aldo, and Sean. That’s probably the best 4 fight resume in the divisions history, and he dominated them all.
 
Even though Merab has 0 title defense and they share the same top wins. I still rate him higher simply because of his dominance.
 
