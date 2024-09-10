Media Merab pretended to be Conor McGregor so he can trick girl fan

I hope he’s joking, if not, it’s kind of rapey. There’s a lot of false identity sex crimes out there.

"I will tell you my one funny story. So I was in Spain. I was with [UFC featherweight champion] Ilia Topuria and his brother...So, of course, I was in a new country and I was chasing girls, you know. UFC not really popular there. But one girl did recognize me. And she said 'That's you!' I said 'Yes! Yes, it's me!

One hour later, she thinks I'm Conor McGregor. I say 'Yes, yes! (laughs) Yes I am Conor McGregor.' I'm very appreciative of Conor McGregor, you know. Worked out good. Everything, you know."

 
Merab is a weirdo, clearly doesn't get laid, always lusting over some women. I remember how jealous he was when Topuria said he didn't reply girl's dm on IG.
 
Mammothman said:
Merab is a weirdo, clearly doesn't get laid, always lusting over some women. I remember how jealous he was when Topuria said he didn't reply girl's dm on IG.
This is more than being a weirdo, if he pretended to be Conor so he can trick some girl into sex with him, should be criminal. The way he tells it, is so creepy too.
 
i don't know whats going on in the western world someone daughter throwing herself at men she thinks might be conor mcgregor
 
Told those same chick's that I was Shane Douglas. Pulled more tail than a retard at a petting zoo. Not merabs fault, guys
flowoftruth said:
i don't know whats going on in the western world someone daughter throwing herself at men she thinks might be conor mcgregor
Lol people who complain about “western women” would all love a taste if they could get it.

Not that any of Merabs story had anything to do with the west you western hating weirdo.

I assume you now think Spanish women have a problem? Truth is promiscuous women are everywhere but they’re just more free in the west.
 
Yeah, that was lame AF having stud Ilia Topuria and his brother as wing men . :(

Just shoot your shot Merab! Dance & say hello - she'd remember ya for sure.
 
