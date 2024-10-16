News Meet UFC’s newest Heavyweight: undefeated LFL Champion Mario Pinto

HOW FAR WILL MARIO PINTO GET IN THE UFC?

1729097929951.png


Levels Fight League Heavyweight champion Mario Pinto signs contract with the UFC

Mario Pinto is a 26-year-old, 6’5” undefeated Heavyweight from Portugal, who lives and trains in London, England.
Last year, he captured the LFL Heavyweight title by winning the Levels Fight League 8-man one-night Heavyweight Tournament, where the inaugural championship was on the line.
Since then, Pinto has successfully defended the title twice, securing victories over seasoned veterans Benjamin Šehić and Kasim Aras.

I’ve had the chance to watch Mario Pinto fight live in Amsterdam a couple of times, and he’s always been impressive!

Last week, Pinto fought for a UFC-contract on DWCS, where he faced the previously unbeaten Brazilian LFA Heavyweight Lucas Camacho.
Mario knocked his opponent out in the first round with a left hook, impressing UFC matchmakers Dana White, Hunter Campbell, Mick Maynard, and Sean Shelby, who didn’t hesitate to sign him to the world’s premier MMA organization.

With his professional record improving to 9-0 (5 KO/TKO, 1 sub.), the Portuguese fighter can now make himself ready for ‘The Big League’.

Mario Pinto’s signing highlights the Dutch MMA-organization, Levels Fight League, as a gateway for young talent to make the jump to the highest levels of the sport.

How do you think Mario Pinto will perform in the UFC?👇🏽

-

✍🏽: Maurits School





Here’s Mario Pinto’s contract-winning finish:




Check out this YouTube video for a look at Mario’s career highlights:




And here’s a breakdown of Pinto’s LFL Heavyweight Tournament run, narrated by my good old friend Robin Black:




Enjoy the hostilities, BINK

1729100046035.jpeg

I watched his contender series fight. I've never seen someone with such piss poor striking than his opponent had. That guy had worse hands than a soccer mom. Good luck to him, he did what he was suppose to do. ✌️
 
I read that as LFC and was wondering when Lingerie Fighting Championship started having guys
 
He looks like Will Smith, got anybody on the roster that looks like Chris Rock?
That storyline writes itself!
 
for how tall he is and being a HW he moves way more athletically than most of the other HWs his size. haven't seen him fight before, but will tune in for his debut. he seems promising.
 
