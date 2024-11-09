"Medical issues" have been pulling lots of fighters off cards lately

Ricky Turcios vs Bernardo Sopaj

Derrick Lewis vs Romanov

Garbrandt pulling out

Said vs Daniel Santos

Nursulton Ruziboev

Lima vs Kennedy

Gane vs Volkov



just the past few cards it seems like atleast 2-3 people pull out of their fight due " undisclosed medical condition".



I think these guys are still getting sick from weigh ins and passing out and the UFC makes them say that instead because it was making their sport look so bad. They cut weight in Boxing too, but the average guy in MMA cuts way more. Most of the people who I know to have fought at 155 weigh like 175-180 in their everyday life. Guys like GGG cut around 10 pounds.



If its not the weight cut, its the intensity of the training too, but damn it seems like their is a atleast a 25% a fighter will pull out of their fight.