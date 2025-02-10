Gameplans that only certain fighters could pull off vs gameplans a lot of fighters could pull off

I love the strategic aspect of MMA. I'm always impressed when a fighter is present enough while being hit in the head to read and adjust their strategy in the middle of a fight, but I'm also impressed when a fighter is able to go into a fight with a gameplan specifically crafted to defeat an opponent (especially when that opponent seems unbeatable).



When I think of gameplans no one else could pull off, I think of Fedor. Now that decades have passed and it's no longer shocking, it's easy to forget that you would have called a person crazy for saying prime Nog would be beaten on the ground or prime CroCop would be beaten on the feet. Fedor's style was so unique that I don't think anyone else could have won like he did in those fights. His gameplans really maximized his strengths, which were often unable to be duplicated by other fighters (his speed, his timing, his ability to remain calm under fire and seize on any mistake his opponents made, his ability to flow between bombs and throws, etc.).



When I think of gampleans lots of fighters could pull off, I think of Shogun vs Machida. Machida looked unbeatable, an esoteric striking mystery that wasn't going to be solved by another striker, but Shogun and his team put together the perfect strategy to beat Machida (twice). Shogun had to fight a way he's never fought before to pick apart Machida and, though Shogun is one-of-a-kind, I think a lot of Muay Thai MMA stylists could have pulled off the same gameplan.



I'm still not sure what to make of Izzy's gameplan when he knocked out Perreira: I suspect not many other fighters could have done that (and it was intentional, as Izzy told the ref beforehand not to stop the fight if it looks like he's rocked on the feet).



What are some other great examples of gameplans defeating a great fighter and are they gameplans that were totally unique to the individual doing them?