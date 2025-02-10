  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Gameplans that only certain fighters could pull off vs gameplans a lot of fighters could pull off

I love the strategic aspect of MMA. I'm always impressed when a fighter is present enough while being hit in the head to read and adjust their strategy in the middle of a fight, but I'm also impressed when a fighter is able to go into a fight with a gameplan specifically crafted to defeat an opponent (especially when that opponent seems unbeatable).

When I think of gameplans no one else could pull off, I think of Fedor. Now that decades have passed and it's no longer shocking, it's easy to forget that you would have called a person crazy for saying prime Nog would be beaten on the ground or prime CroCop would be beaten on the feet. Fedor's style was so unique that I don't think anyone else could have won like he did in those fights. His gameplans really maximized his strengths, which were often unable to be duplicated by other fighters (his speed, his timing, his ability to remain calm under fire and seize on any mistake his opponents made, his ability to flow between bombs and throws, etc.).

When I think of gampleans lots of fighters could pull off, I think of Shogun vs Machida. Machida looked unbeatable, an esoteric striking mystery that wasn't going to be solved by another striker, but Shogun and his team put together the perfect strategy to beat Machida (twice). Shogun had to fight a way he's never fought before to pick apart Machida and, though Shogun is one-of-a-kind, I think a lot of Muay Thai MMA stylists could have pulled off the same gameplan.

I'm still not sure what to make of Izzy's gameplan when he knocked out Perreira: I suspect not many other fighters could have done that (and it was intentional, as Izzy told the ref beforehand not to stop the fight if it looks like he's rocked on the feet).

What are some other great examples of gameplans defeating a great fighter and are they gameplans that were totally unique to the individual doing them?
 
I think Ryan Hall vs BJ Penn is the last time we'll see an Imanari roll into a heel hook in the UFC.
 
Good timing on this one, because generically I think Dricus du Plessis is the guy that is pulling off gameplans most others couldn't.

The guy comes across in most fights as a physical, brute force monster, thus shutting the door on most guys replicating it.

Of course some will say Khamzat is more physical and brutal than DDP, which is why that fight will sell the ever loving shit out of itself.

The UFC needs to be delighted that Sean Strickland lost because we're getting a genuinely unpredictable title fight. I hope.
 
volkanovski beating holloway 50-45 in what was basically a pure kickboxing match is something only he could have done in my opinion, the speed and in and out movemement is not replicable, he made holloway look slow that night.
 
XD
 
A style that stands out to me is one guys like Michael Page and Stephen Thompson utilize. I feel like you need to be born with a specific type of build to fight the way they do. Tall and long limbs to strike from the outside where their opponents strikes would come up short and slide away from danger because the long legs make their stance even wider…

There’s also guys who use their toughness and durability to just withstand their opponent’s offense and wilt them with their pressure. Brian Stann, Dan Henderson, Chris Leben, Liddell, OG Mark Hunt, etc. who would thrive in fights like that. They all had different styles, but you could tell that their ability to absorb punishment was part of why they fought the way they did…

Also, something that I’ve only seen from Jeff Monson and Demian Maia (more-so from Monson) was pulling half-guard and then turning it into a single-leg, in order to end up on top. I’ve never seen anyone hit that move like Monson would…
 
