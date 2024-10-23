Me wisdom tooth is growing proper transverse

Kowboy On Sherdog said: I had a couple pulled. They told me to go to Walgreens and get Tylenol. Click to expand...

ObsoleteSoul said: Got all mine pulled in one go. They told me the same, but I didn't really need anything. Most of the discomfort/pain was when they cracked the teeth to pull them.



Did you actually experience any real pain afterwards?

They are giving her Ibuprofen 600 or 800 I forget which. This seems to be the norm now from what I've seen. Actually I think she did say they are going to give her one pill. It's not a Vicodin but similar. So she takes that there and then goes home.That's crazy. When I first got mine pulled around 16 my cousin gave me something but I don't remember what the pills were. I didn't take them and just chilled on my bed after. Next thing I know the numbness starts wearing off and I'm experiencing some of the worst pain I've ever felt in my life. I took the pills right away but obviously it was to late and I was crying from the pain it her so bad. Then I just passed out.I got the other two pulled like 15 years later and this time after I woke up I immediately started telling my wife if we got the prescription and we need to head to Walmart right now. She was getting pissed at me because I kept saying it non-stop (I was still waking up). I got my Vicodin and took it as soon as I got it.