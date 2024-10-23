Me wisdom tooth is growing proper transverse

on the upper side

more than a month until the yanking will take place because the tooth yank man is on holiday but the gums have been breached

i am sure there are tooth experts here.

what say ye

get different tooth yank man or suffer?
 
If the pain is getting bad, it might be worth looking for a different dentist who can see you sooner. It’s better to get it sorted out rather than waiting and suffering.
 
Which locker room are you going to use now?
 
Get it pulled ASAP I wouldn't wait. My wife is getting hers pulled tomorrow fucking drug addicts made it so the dentist wont even give her Vicodin now.

Also if you can find someone who puts you down. I've seen some dentist just try to numb the area and pull it. I've done it that way and I didn't feel pain but mentally it's not cool. The next two I got pulled I specifically found someone who puts me under and it was a dream. Also make sure they prescribe Vicodin for the pain. Tell them you aren't going to suffer because drug addicts don't know how to control themselves.
 
I would just go see someone else man, teeth are nothing to fuck around about.
 
I had a couple pulled. They told me to go to Walgreens and get Tylenol.
 
You may be able to suck it up but the pain may get so bad you won't be able to function. Get it fixed asap or chance you may go through a few days of pure hell later on.
 
Got all mine pulled in one go. They told me the same, but I didn't really need anything. Most of the discomfort/pain was when they cracked the teeth to pull them.

Did you actually experience any real pain afterwards?
 
Nope. Picked up a Monster and drove to work. :)
 
Go on a month long meth binge and then laugh at the dentist when you show up toothless and he sees all the money he missed out on
 
i think i have a cavity, which i haven't had since i was like eight. have been eating too much sugar as of late. and yes, dental issues are no joke.
 
They are giving her Ibuprofen 600 or 800 I forget which. This seems to be the norm now from what I've seen. Actually I think she did say they are going to give her one pill. It's not a Vicodin but similar. So she takes that there and then goes home.

That's crazy. When I first got mine pulled around 16 my cousin gave me something but I don't remember what the pills were. I didn't take them and just chilled on my bed after. Next thing I know the numbness starts wearing off and I'm experiencing some of the worst pain I've ever felt in my life. I took the pills right away but obviously it was to late and I was crying from the pain it her so bad. Then I just passed out.

I got the other two pulled like 15 years later and this time after I woke up I immediately started telling my wife if we got the prescription and we need to head to Walmart right now. She was getting pissed at me because I kept saying it non-stop (I was still waking up). I got my Vicodin and took it as soon as I got it.
 
Maybe the issue was you had nerve problems too? What was the reason they pulled them?

They took all four at once, and I never had any pain after. They were growing in incorrectly or something, and not cutting through the gums all the way. But I didn't have any issues with pain at all after they pulled them. Not like I'm so tough and the pain didn't get to me. There was no pain at all.
 
