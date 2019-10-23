Mckamey Manor

It's unethical, IMO. Even if people sign a waiver, they (the owners of the "haunt") refuse to release you or set you free until they're done with you.



I wonder what would happen if a Sherdogger/BJJ guy went in there and fought back. Would they really risk their own safety to keep a "customer" trapped? Most of the videos I've seen of Mckamey involve a woman or weak man who don't even try to fight back or get out. They just cry and plead to be let go, all for naught.



With that being said, with all of the info available online about this place, you have to be pretty fucking stupid or masochistic to sign up for this.



EDIT: did some research and it appears there IS a safe word involved. Apparently the videos I've seen are people allowing themselves to suffer and refusing to utter the safe word. Different story...