deadshot138
So its October and haunted houses are in season. Supposedly Mckamey Manor is the most extreme of them all. I did a little digging and found this isn't a haunted house at all. You basically sign a waiver to be tortured for hours with the promise of $20k if you don't quit. What do you guys think? Should something like this be legal? Some things they do include force you under water, wrench your mouth open with tools, forcefeed you rotten food and then feed you the ensuing vomit, beat you with a garden hose, etc. This is all from snippets I've seen online.
https://www.mckameymanor.com/
