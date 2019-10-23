Mckamey Manor

So its October and haunted houses are in season. Supposedly Mckamey Manor is the most extreme of them all. I did a little digging and found this isn't a haunted house at all. You basically sign a waiver to be tortured for hours with the promise of $20k if you don't quit. What do you guys think? Should something like this be legal? Some things they do include force you under water, wrench your mouth open with tools, forcefeed you rotten food and then feed you the ensuing vomit, beat you with a garden hose, etc. This is all from snippets I've seen online.

https://www.mckameymanor.com/
 
This, and "Blackout" aren't really "haunted houses", but rather, extreme S&M type encounters. The best true "haunted house" scenario I've heard of was/is the "Soap Factory" in Minneapolis where they strap you into a wheelchair and push you through a series of vignettes, performances by professional actors of increasingly fucked up scenarios. Super expensive, by appointment/reservation, and yeah, there is a safe word.
 
Fuck that place. I’ve watched a few videos and it’s straight torture. Wonder how much they make for the private views on the dark web.
 
It's unethical, IMO. Even if people sign a waiver, they (the owners of the "haunt") refuse to release you or set you free until they're done with you.

I wonder what would happen if a Sherdogger/BJJ guy went in there and fought back. Would they really risk their own safety to keep a "customer" trapped? Most of the videos I've seen of Mckamey involve a woman or weak man who don't even try to fight back or get out. They just cry and plead to be let go, all for naught.

With that being said, with all of the info available online about this place, you have to be pretty fucking stupid or masochistic to sign up for this.

EDIT: did some research and it appears there IS a safe word involved. Apparently the videos I've seen are people allowing themselves to suffer and refusing to utter the safe word. Different story...
 
First and only time I went to a haunted house was last year on 3 hits of acid. That shit was awesome.
 
Weren't there movies about rich sick twisted mofos doing horrible things to innocent people?
 
Its near San Diego. There is a long waiting list. Basically, you are signing a release so they can legally assault you.
 
Its since moved to Tennessee and the wait list is some 20,000+ people long.
 
Touching the props or actors ends the tour and forfeits the prize money
 
Enough to invest a million dollars into it and only charge a bag of dog food to get in
 
Yes! I JUST read this and sent a link to bunch of my work friends lol. I was like 'ROAD TRIP!!!'
 
$20k?

Not to be the asshole here but I’m thinking only peasants would be entice by this meager offering
 
Probably “tough guy” types or thrill seekers would try. For whatever reason. I’ve seen them induce hypothermia on a guy just to say he lost and couldn’t continue.
 
this makes sense to me - unless you guarantee everyone gets the same treatment inside, the owners and operators can simply overheat/underheat their guests until they forfeit whenever someone gets too close to the prize money
 
cb1ce087a482d061b583756730940914d43d5582ee9dafa60a926fe10e3ae127_1.jpg
 
considering the price of admission is a can of dog food, the return on investment is high if your pain tolerance is.
 
