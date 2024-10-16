Ghost stories

It's that time of year 👻


1200 B.C. ghost story from Egypt

The Luxor Temple at night


In 1915, Egyptologist Gaston Maspero published a translation of an ancient Egyptian ghost story, possibly set in Luxor, that was discovered on four pieces of pottery. In the story, a ghost of a mummified man tells a high priest of the god Amun about his current condition.


"I grew, and I did not see the rays of the sun. I did not breathe the air, but darkness was before me every day, and no one came to find me," the ghost says (translation by Maspero).

"The ghost seems to complain of some accident that has happened to himself or to his tomb, but I cannot make out what is the subject of his dissatisfaction," Maspero wrote.

The ancient Egyptians believed strongly in life after death, and created a series of spells called the "Book of the Dead," which they believed helped them reach the afterlife.





Ghost of Tu-po

A 1,500-year-old winged Chinese tomb guardian, meant to protect the deceased against evil spirits, is now on display at the Royal Ontario Museum.


Tu-po was an ancient Chinese ghost with revenge on his mind. Before he died, Tu-Po served as a minister to Chinese Emperor Hsuan (lived 827-783 B.C.). The two had a disagreement, and Hsuan had Tu-Po killed in about 786 B.C., despite warnings that Tu-Po would come back and haunt him.

Tu-Po did a lot more than haunt the emperor: Three years later, in 783 B.C., "Hsuan was killed with an arrow fired by an apparition resembling Tu-Po in front of an assembly of feudal lords," wrote Chinese philosopher Mo Tzu (lived 470-391 B.C.).





Chained man in ancient Athens

Parthenon on Acropolis Hill of Athens by night with almost full moon


Roman senator Pliny the Younger, who died in A.D. 113, told a ghost tale so haunting that it survives to this day. "There was at Athens a large and roomy house, which had a bad name, so that no one could live there. In the dead of the night, a noise — resembling the clashing of iron — was frequently heard, which, if you listened more attentively, sounded like the rattling of chains," disturbances that led to the appearance of a specter "form of an old man, of extremely emaciated and squalid appearance, with a long beard and dishevelled, hair, rattling the chains on his feet and hands."

Needless to say, the house was abandoned and had to be rented out for a cheap price. When a philosopher named Athenodorus heard the story, he reportedly rented the house and confronted the ghost. The ghost appeared, and rattled around before vanishing. Athenodorus calmly marked the spot where the ghost vanished and, in the morning, ordered that the spot be dug up, the story goes.

"This was accordingly done, and the skeleton of a man in chains was found there, for the body, having lain a considerable time in the ground was putrefied and mouldered away from the (chains). " After being given a proper burial, the ghost departed, and the house was haunted no more, according to Pliny's tale. (Translation from Pliny the Younger, The Harvard Classics, 1909-1914.)






Boarded-up bathhouse

A lion statue was erected near the city of Chaeronea, in Greece.


The writer Plutarch, who lived from A.D. 45 to 120, tells a ghost story that has a much sadder ending than the one from Athens. In the city of Chaeronea, Greece, there was a boy named Damon who attracted the attention of a Roman military commander, who apparently loved him, historical records suggest. Damon refused the commander's advances, enraging him.

Knowing that he would be killed if he did nothing, Damon got a group of friends together, ambushed the Roman commander (and several other Roman soldiers), killing them. The city council of Chaeronea condemned Damon and his friends to death. After that proclamation, Damon, who had not been killed, had the council members killed.

Damon and his friends then took to the countryside, plundering it. Eventually, the townspeople allowed Damon to return, but he was killed shortly afterward in the local bathhouse.

"And because, for a long while thereafter, certain phantoms appeared in the place, and groans were heard there, as our Fathers tell us, the door of the vapour-bath was walled up, and to this present time, the neighbours think it the source of alarming sights and sounds," Plutarch wrote.






The Tower of London

The Tower of London on the Thames River, at night.


Britain's numerous castles are hotspots for ghost stories. The 900-year-old Tower of London is said to contain numerous ghosts, and the Queen's House is considered by tower officials to be one of the most haunted places.

Among the ghosts in the Queen's House is that of Arabella Stuart, cousin of King James I. Arabella made the mistake of marrying against the king's wishes and was sent to the tower as punishment. According to the ghost story, she is still serving her time.

In another spooky tale, a phantom bear is said to haunt one section of the Tower of London, called the Martin Tower. A guard who saw the phantom bear is said to have dropped dead from the shock. The Tower of London served as a menagerie for part of its history and held a variety of animals, including bears.





Aokigahara Woods

Tunnel trail at Aokigahara Forest in Japan. The forest has historic associations with demons in Japanese mythology.


At Aokigahara Woods, located at the foot of Mount Fuji in Japan, the corpses of dozens of suicide victims have been found over the past two decades, and the forest has become a popular place for troubled Japanese citizens to end their lives.

Today, there are signs in the forest, urging people not to end their lives and asking them to seek help. Given the number of suicides that have occurred in the forest, ghost stories abound, including several alleged encounters with the apparitions of those who have died there, which can be seen on You Tube.




Brown Lady of Raynham Hall

Dorothy was the sister of Sir Robert Walpole, the first prime minister of Great Britain.


In 1936, a photographer taking pictures of the 300-year-old Raynham Hall in Norfolk, U.K., captured an image of an apparition floating down the stairs. It's one of the most famous ghost photos ever taken, although some experts believe it was caused by double exposure.

The manor, covering an area of 7,000 acres (2,833 hectares), has a long history of being haunted, and the BBC notes that the ghost may be of Lady Dorothy Townshend, the wife of the second viscount of the estate. She died in 1726, supposedly of smallpox, after having an affair, which her husband Lord Townshend had learned about before her death. She is said to still wander the manor dressed in brown.




The CCTV ghost

Hampton Court ghost.


Hampton Court Palace in Surrey, England, has a photogenic ghost of its own. In 2003, a CCTV camera caught an image of a skeletal figure, clad in centuries-old clothes, closing a sturdy fire door that had flung open. The ghost, nicknamed "skeletor," attracted a great deal of media attention.

"It wasn't just security staff who thought they were seeing things. A visitor wrote in the palace's visitor book on the [day that skeletor appeared on camera] that she too thought she had seen a ghost in that area," officials wrote on the Hampton Court Palace website.

Skeletor is not the only ghostly inhabitant of Hampton Court Palace. Catherine Howard, one of Henry VIII's wives, was imprisoned there and was supposedly dragged to her room, screaming all the way. The area that she haunts is called the "screaming gallery."
 
My ex used to work for one of those ghost shows so I got to stay overnight at some of the places they go to on the tv shows. More fun than scary, from my experience. Although I do have two in person experiences I'm convinced are paranormal.
 
That Hampton ghost I’ve seen before on the show Fact or Faked. Fun show tbh. Y’all should check it out. It’s like myth busters for ghosts n ghoulies. Much spook
 
My ex used to work for one of those ghost shows so I got to stay overnight at some of the places they go to on the tv shows. More fun than scary, from my experience. Although I do have two in person experiences I'm convinced are paranormal.
I’ve spent a lot of time at abandoned properties. No spooks for me, just a lot of bug bites and a constant fear of running into unsavoury characters. Was fun tho! Totally worth it lol.
 
How do you know? <DCWhoa>
Saw it . I just moved here also… I haven’t slept with lights off in a month ..

It looked like real person not like what u see on tv. Was very weird .. usually when I see something I clear my eyes and it’s gone but it was still there . Looked like a drunk girl passed out on top of my stairs … I didn’t see a face just top of head and legs , like a girl passed out on ground .. I went to grab my iPad to turn the light on it on then when I did it was gone … it didn’t freak me out until my friend told me it was prolly crawling into my room and I woke up and caught it … so yeah it freaked me out .. first time I ever saw one .

Weird thing is now my cat sniffs around that area and will sit there .. like he saw it as well or if guarding against it, he never did in the three months before that night
 
The one I saw looked like a real person too but he did have a dark blue glow around him
 
the only thing i've encountered is something that happened when i was eight. i was by myself in the kitchen eating. i had to go to the bathroom and went. i came back to the kitchen, and there was a broken plate on the ground. i walked around the house, in the front and backyard, and on one was around. my parents were a few houses to the right with my sister and younger brother. when they got home, my mom saw the pieces of the broken plate and asked why i broke it. i told her i didn't, and she had the most terrified look on her face i had ever seen. she threw the pieces in the garbage and never said anything about it after. since that day, she never left me alone. i'm guessing she had something similar happen to her in the kitchen or somewhere else in that house. we ended up moving less than two years afterwards, so it wasn't much of an issue anyway.
 
One of the experiences I had. My ex and I were bored on a Saturday so we decided to go to San Francisco and buy some wine. We decided to check out Wyatt Earp's grave while we were there, since I love westerns and she's into ghost hunting. We arrived maybe an hour before they closed and found his grave. The cemetery is large and wide open. The only people there were some landscaping guys off in the distance. We walked around to some nearby graves, one was cool with a Russian name and the grave had those laugh now cry later masks on it. We looked him up and he was some old Russian actor. My ex had her voice recorder and around that time she asked is there anyone here who wants to talk to us. The cemetery started to close and we drove home. On the way home she was playing back the voice recorder and right after she said is there anyone here who wants to talk to us, you could clear as day hear a woman's voice say yes. Very odd to us because literally the only people there were the landscaping guys way off into the distance, and this was spoken right into the recorder. We did not hear it in person, only on the recorder.

It was near this grave, you can see how vast the cemetery is.

X3ouanBn.jpg
 
I dont believe in ghosts but this happened. About 40 years ago my buddy and I were parked at a northern ontario graveyard in the middle of the woods. The gravel parking lot had an incline to the graveyard. So we were parked uphill at a rough 30 degree angle. We were there getting baked since it was out of town a bit. Anyhow, a meteor? came flying down. It was more like the speed of a shooting star...instant. But the fucking thing did a zigzag before it landed. At the same time, the car that was turned off, rolled uphill about 2 feet. It spooked my buddy enough that he just said, lets go. True story.
 
One night I was home by myself. I sat a bowl on a counter and chopped up some weed in it. I smoked a little and then went and sat down to play a video game. My back was turned to the bowl but I all of a sudden heard a crash. I turned around and the bowl was about 6 feet away on the floor. Creeped me the fuck out.
 
