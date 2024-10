flowoftruth said: what about the lady he took into the toilet at an nba game and the midget ? Click to expand...

Conor McGregor will not face charges for alleged sexual assault during NBA Finals in Miami The alleged incident occurred during Game 4 at the Kaseya Center back in June.

Old news, NBA toilet case was bs. Video evidence, witnesses, and everything contradicted the alleged victim, even her own testimony was full of inconsistencies.Alleged she was raped and elbowed, left the bathroom all smiles and chilling with Mcgregor.“About five minutes later, the victim exited the restroom and waited by the door, followed by McGregor about three minutes later, and the second woman shortly after him. After leaving the restroom, the victim and McGregor continued to be seen together in the club on video until parting ways around 12:40 a.m.After reviewing the video, Miami Police and the State Attorney's Office interviewed various witnesses — including security guards, club servers and the victim's friend — all of whom stated to some effect that the victim did not show any signs of distress and seemed "fine" throughout the night.”