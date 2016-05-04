Mazzy Star

N

NHB7

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
May 1, 2002
Messages
25,172
Reaction score
7
Anyone like Mazzy Star in the 90's? Thought she sucked?

I really enjoyed their music, but they never got very big:

 
Best song by that singer:

 
NHB7 said:
Anyone like Mazzy Star in the 90's? Thought she sucked?

I really enjoyed their music, but they never got very big:

Click to expand...


I love this song but I think its the only hit they had and all their songs sounded the same.
 
I think that's pretty much their only song, a little too depressing for my tastes
 
Did they do that song "fade into you"???
 
NHB7 said:
Anyone like Mazzy Star in the 90's? Thought she sucked?

I really enjoyed their music, but they never got very big:

Click to expand...


It's one of the most frequently featured songs in movies and tv.
 
I think I listened to this during a few break ups in middle school.
 
I liked Fade Into You, but that was the only song of theirs I knew. I read that their lead singer, Hope Sandoval, had pretty bad stage fright and only liked performing in dim light (similar to the video). That probably didn't make for an exciting live act.
 
Yep, love 'em. Have/had all their albums. Hope Sandoval is dynamite.
 
So i like that song, and the main reason is because i used to watch this show VH1 Bands on the Run. The singer of the band i was rooting for, Flickerstick, did a cover of it.
 
lol, this was the song they played at the end of angus when he danced with melissa lefevre. suck on that one james van der beek.
 
DeepCover said:
I liked Fade Into You, but that was the only song of theirs I knew. I read that their lead singer, Hope Sandoval, had pretty bad stage fright and only liked performing in dim light (similar to the video). That probably didn't make for an exciting live act.
Click to expand...

she was really hot too. Great song, but I only know that one.

chris isaak had a few decent songs that I like more as an adult than as a kid when they came out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,479
Messages
55,147,429
Members
174,638
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top