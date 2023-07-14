  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Mayra Bueno Silva War Wagon

Sticko

Sticko

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 17, 2020
Messages
7,217
Reaction score
8,461
The day is almost upon us, Sheetara Nation, Mayra Bueno Silva's first UFC main event and her biggest opponent to date, Holly "The Preacher's Daughter" Holm!







After 7 years with Charles Oliveira's Chute Boxe team, Sheetara has more recently moved to American Top Team where she trains with Parrumpa, Kayla Harrison and many other great fighters. She stays grinding in the gym and has continually been improving her fighting skills, improving her English skills, and improving her position in all of our hearts.

After a few hiccups to start her UFC career at flyweight, Sheetara is now riding a 3-fight win streak including two straight submission victories, and she remains undefeated as a professional when fighting at bantamweight.

This is by far the stiffest test she has faced yet, and I'm not gonna lie, I'm super nervous about this one. The guy who hosts the Sherdog preview podcast even predicted Holly would win a 50-45. I'm not sure how many rounds Holly will win to be honest, but I'm pretty sure Mayra is going to submit her at least once.
 
Holly is probably due to fall off due to age and she might catch her at the right time. If she's still Holly then Holly wins though.

I doubt she subs her, that's only ever happened to Holly once.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Over 4.5 and my parlay says thanks. But after that pampered behavior in the Fiorot fight, I'm rooting against her since then. I also don't think she has something to offer against Holm, striking is pretty basic and to submit she needs to take Holm down, a very hard task to do. Even old, Holm has the tools to make it ugly and win.
 
Sincere Guy said:
Over 4.5 and my parlay says thanks. But after that pampered behavior in the Fiorot fight, I'm rooting against her since then. I also don't think she has something to offer against Holm, striking is pretty basic and to submit she needs to take Holm down, a very hard task to do. Even old, Holm has the tools to make it ugly and win.
Click to expand...
Please give Mayra another chance, she was not herself in that fight because of the weight cut, and Manon is a very tough opponent.
 
A friend had a close friend who committed suicide the week before she fought Manon and was a mess. I had him over for the fights, beer and pizza to cheer him up. He knew who Fiorot was but not Mayra and I sold the fight to him. The fight ended up being shit and then Dumont v Ladd in the main event was one of the worst fights ever in the UFC. Mayra said she had a tough cut and actually did go up after that fight so I gave her a pass but my friend won’t be watching this weekend solely due to Mayra and Dumont being on the main card.
 
760559-30078902.png

<Selugi>
 
Marianne said:
A friend had a close friend who committed suicide the week before she fought Manon and was a mess. I had him over for the fights, beer and pizza to cheer him up. He knew who Fiorot was but not Mayra and I sold the fight to him. The fight ended up being shit and then Dumont v Ladd in the main event was one of the worst fights ever in the UFC. Mayra said she had a tough cut and actually did go up after that fight so I gave her a pass but my friend won’t be watching this weekend solely due to Mayra and Dumont being on the main card.
Click to expand...
That sucks, I'm sorry for your friend's loss and that he had a bad time.

I think I've heard Mayra say she doesn't really know why she moved down to flyweight when she entered the UFC, because she fought at bantamweight on the regionals. BW is definitely her weight class.

As for Dumont she's a good fighter but her fighting style sucks, sanda background but she just wants to hold everyone against the fence. I'm a fan of Ladd but she's pretty limited too. Ladd's standup sucks and her wrestling isn't great. Ladd's GnP is pretty good and she has some submissions as well but the only part of that fight I enjoyed was the like 30 seconds when Ladd somehow got it to the floor. IIRC Dumont tried to take Ladd down for some bizarre reason.
 
Sticko said:
Please give Mayra another chance, she was not herself in that fight because of the weight cut, and Manon is a very tough opponent.
Click to expand...
Too emotional, pampered child. Little kids do that, not adults. Disrespectful even with her trainers, I mean, can't accept that kind of behavior in MMA...
 
War Bueno Silva. She is a warrior. No doubt she withstands the ish ish ish and gets the sub.
 
I'm rooting for her solely so that Raquel Pennington doesn't go down in the UFC record books as a UFC champion. That said, I have zero interest in this fight.
 
blaseblase said:
I'm rooting for her solely so that Raquel Pennington doesn't go down in the UFC record books as a UFC champion. That said, I have zero interest in this fight.
Click to expand...
whats your beef with Raquel?

i agree though, this fight isnt very interesting. hoping one of the ladies grabs a submission because otherwise this one's goin the full 5.
 
Sticko said:
The day is almost upon us, Sheetara Nation, Mayra Bueno Silva's first UFC main event and her biggest opponent to date, Holly "The Preacher's Daughter" Holm!







After 7 years with Charles Oliveira's Chute Boxe team, Sheetara has more recently moved to American Top Team where she trains with Parrumpa, Kayla Harrison and many other great fighters. She stays grinding in the gym and has continually been improving her fighting skills, improving her English skills, and improving her position in all of our hearts.

After a few hiccups to start her UFC career at flyweight, Sheetara is now riding a 3-fight win streak including two straight submission victories, and she remains undefeated as a professional when fighting at bantamweight.

This is by far the stiffest test she has faced yet, and I'm not gonna lie, I'm super nervous about this one. The guy who hosts the Sherdog preview podcast even predicted Holly would win a 50-45. I'm not sure how many rounds Holly will win to be honest, but I'm pretty sure Mayra is going to submit her at least once.
Click to expand...

This is the lady Strickland was dissing for no reason. I hope she wins and he loses.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sticko
News Mayra Bueno Silva says Raquel Pennington injured her ear at UFC 297
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Wormwood
Mayra Bueno Silva: “Nobody Wants to Watch this Fight”
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
xhaydenx
xhaydenx
Dana's Conscience
Has there every been a more openly condemned title fight than Pennington/Bueno Silva?
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse
Wormwood
Mayra Silva Goes From “No One Wants to Watch My Fight” to Saying Her Fight Is Helping Sell the Strickland/DDP Fight
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
3K
Marianne
M
svmr_db
Media Raquel Pennington not down with Kayla Harrison getting title shot with only one win, looking to return in September
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Mr Dilkington
Mr Dilkington

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,549
Messages
55,766,259
Members
174,923
Latest member
Paralel

Share this page

Back
Top