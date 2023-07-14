Mayra Bueno Silva War Wagon

The day is almost upon us, Sheetara Nation, Mayra Bueno Silva's first UFC main event and her biggest opponent to date, Holly "The Preacher's Daughter" Holm!















After 7 years with Charles Oliveira's Chute Boxe team, Sheetara has more recently moved to American Top Team where she trains with Parrumpa, Kayla Harrison and many other great fighters. She stays grinding in the gym and has continually been improving her fighting skills, improving her English skills, and improving her position in all of our hearts.



After a few hiccups to start her UFC career at flyweight, Sheetara is now riding a 3-fight win streak including two straight submission victories, and she remains undefeated as a professional when fighting at bantamweight.



This is by far the stiffest test she has faced yet, and I'm not gonna lie, I'm super nervous about this one. The guy who hosts the Sherdog preview podcast even predicted Holly would win a 50-45. I'm not sure how many rounds Holly will win to be honest, but I'm pretty sure Mayra is going to submit her at least once.