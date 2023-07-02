Mayberry Chat Thread V5: Dogs are the best

Shoutout to @lsa for the thread title

This is the catch-all chat thread for the Mayberry. Anything can be discussed here, within this sub-forum's rules. It is meant to eliminate any random thought/dear diary threads.

All Mayberry rules apply itt. No flaming, no call outs, no sexual graphic posting, no political posts, etc. All posts of the sort will be deleted and continued abuse of the rules will result in thread bans or yellow cards.
 
Meatspin said:
Cats rule dogs drool
giphy.gif


sean-connery-icegif.gif
 
I spent some time this morning on my town's Facebook page. I didn't realize minor things can become a catalyst for drama.

One woman posted a photo of a baby wild rabbit that her neighbor's cat brought to her. She was seeking advice on what to do with it.

Drama flowed over something as innocent as seeking help for a baby bunny. Apparently, there's lots of wildlife rehabilitation hobbyists in my town.

It was bizarre and entertaining at the same time
 
Rise of the Skywalker on TNT tonight... they know what brings the money fight...
 
I went to the gym yesterday. I parked my car in the lot (far away from every other car as always) and as I was approaching the gym, an older (chubby) woman looked at me and said to me:

"Just think, in one year you will look completely different" she noticed I was a bit surprised (weirded out really) at the comment. Then she said "just providing some motivation"

Sooo I've been going to the gym for years. I bench teh 275 for reps. I do mix it up and go for bike rides- 40 miles plus on a good day. I also have a NordicTrack spinning bike in my house that I use on days I don't go to the gym.

Did she just call me a fatty?
 
mixmastermo said:
I went to the gym yesterday. I parked my car in the lot (far away from every other car as always) and as I was approaching the gym, an older (chubby) woman looked at me and said to me:

"Just think, in one year you will look completely different" she noticed I was a bit surprised (weirded out really) at the comment. Then she said "just providing some motivation"

Sooo I've been going to the gym for years. I bench teh 275 for reps. I do mix it up and go for bike rides- 40 miles plus on a good day. I also have a NordicTrack spinning bike in my house that I use on days I don't go to the gym.

Did she just call me a fatty?
She obviously wanted to bang right then and there
 
