Mayberry Chat Thread V5: Dogs are the best

I went to the gym yesterday. I parked my car in the lot (far away from every other car as always) and as I was approaching the gym, an older (chubby) woman looked at me and said to me:



"Just think, in one year you will look completely different" she noticed I was a bit surprised (weirded out really) at the comment. Then she said "just providing some motivation"



Sooo I've been going to the gym for years. I bench teh 275 for reps. I do mix it up and go for bike rides- 40 miles plus on a good day. I also have a NordicTrack spinning bike in my house that I use on days I don't go to the gym.



Did she just call me a fatty?