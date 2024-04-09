Media Max responds to Islam's critique of BMF fight, "why didn't you fight in February?"

I time stamped it.


  • "I saw islam talk about how this fight (gaethje vs. Max) makes no sense and blah blah, but brother, you should have fought Justin in February. Why did the guy you knock out turn around so fast and fight in February when you were healthy?....You should have turned around and fought in February. Everyone knows you can't fight during Ramadan and that's why you couldn't fight on 300,but you're complaining about not being able to get fights, but it's like, you're only fighting around the times when you want to fight. It's not that you can't get fights -- you're just not taking the fights that are offered because of certain things going on. If he really wanted to fight, I thought he would have turn around and fought in February. It made no sense to make the guy who just got knocked out (volk) to fight in february."

Interestingly enough, I saw an interview with gaethje the other day basically asking the same thing.
 
Well, Islam fights like twice a year at best.
 
clearly that’s too many fights a year if he fought in February. He could quite possibly get 2 or 3 fights in a year if he did that.
 
"Why didn't you fight in February" lol what was he supposed to be the co-main under Volkanovski or something? <lmao>
 
Islam (or his team) likes to micromanage everything about his fights it seems.

He generally likes to pick both the opponent and the date, and if he can't do either, he is more than happy to sit out until a situation he is happy with falls into place.
 
I believe Islam stated he wanted to fight in March multiple times. Whether you believe that didn’t happen because of him or the UFC probably depends on how you feel about him personally.
 
I believe Islam stated he wanted to fight in March multiple times. Whether you believe that didn’t happen because of him or the UFC probably depends on how you feel about him personally.
I'm curious why Max and Justin are both stuck on the February date in particular, though. We'll likely never know what goes on behind the scenes, and we can't really believe any of these guys to be honest. some of them simply don't have all the info, and others save face by telling half truths and flat out lies etc etc.
 
Max is just trying to get that title shot... knowing that Islam has only defended the belt against a 145 lb'er ...
 
Islam (or his team) likes to micromanage everything about his fights it seems.

He generally likes to pick both the opponent and the date, and if he can't do either, he is more than happy to sit out until a situation he is happy with falls into place.
They're going to come for you bro, and you know who "they" are. Good luck lol.
 
clearly that’s too many fights a year if he fought in February. He could quite possibly get 2 or 3 fights in a year if he did that.
He fight at least twice every year, since 2018.
 
Why didn't he fight in February??? Makhachev is fucking HUGE now. He looks like VAdim Nemkov now. He's not making 155lbs ANYWHERE except on the magical scales of Saudi or UAE.

Screenshot 2024-04-09 at 3.33.56 PM.png
 
This thread is bait to some degree, no? Max talks about more than just this. Are you trying to be a rustler of jimmies? Lol.
 
