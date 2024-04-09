fortheo
Plutonium Belt
I time stamped it.
- "I saw islam talk about how this fight (gaethje vs. Max) makes no sense and blah blah, but brother, you should have fought Justin in February. Why did the guy you knock out turn around so fast and fight in February when you were healthy?....You should have turned around and fought in February. Everyone knows you can't fight during Ramadan and that's why you couldn't fight on 300,but you're complaining about not being able to get fights, but it's like, you're only fighting around the times when you want to fight. It's not that you can't get fights -- you're just not taking the fights that are offered because of certain things going on. If he really wanted to fight, I thought he would have turn around and fought in February. It made no sense to make the guy who just got knocked out (volk) to fight in february."
Interestingly enough, I saw an interview with gaethje the other day basically asking the same thing.