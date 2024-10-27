Max Holloway needs to retire

M

MRudi

White Belt
@White
Joined
Aug 22, 2024
Messages
48
Reaction score
37
Max Holloway is fun and cool guy. With one of the biggest mileage in UFC right now even with his young age. He is after several hardcore brawls and he is after heavy KO from younger, stronger, faster guy.
Sure, he can go to LW and give some goods fights. Then even WW close to retirement.
All together accumulating bigger baggage and sounding in his 40-ties like Silva or Lidell.
He already is rich, got enogh for retirement, still can use his fame for podcasts, commercials, coaching and seminarias to earn even more money.
Fighters shouldn't fight until they are no longer able to fight and just becoming punching bag journeymans for newer generations.

Max Holloway did enogh for Hall of Fame, I am not saying he can't anymore compete at highest level. He can, he just shouldn't anymore. It ain't basketball or football, where you can just coast as reserve for couple minut a game hanging with a guys. The damage is real.
 
From titleshot to retirement. You can't win on this forum. You're either the best or you should call in quits, unless you're a prospect who will never amount to anything in the game.... you guys keep pushing, regardless of who you lose to or how you lose.....

Max still beats the majority of FWs even today. Probably would pick him against anyone in the division that isn't Volk or Ilia.
 
chinarice said:
From titleshot to retirement. You can't win on this forum. You're either the best or you should call in quits, unless you're a prospect who will never amount to anything in the game.... you guys keep pushing, regardless of who you lose to or how you lose.....

Max still beats the majority of FWs even today. Probably would pick him against anyone in the division that isn't Volk or Ilia.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I know. I wrote it, that Max is still top fighter. But is weared down, wounded and old for FW.
Health issues are real and the more hits you accumulates in older stages of your career, the worse.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Oh boy. Here we go again. Max was destined to be double champ after KO'ing Gaethje months ago. Now since he gets KO'ed by Topuria, his career is over, time for him to pack it in.

Never change sherdog
Click to expand...
So basically you are saying CTE is fairy tale
 
He's a top fighter and gave Topuria a run for his money. If he wants to sit at the top cashing checks let him fight. You can throw him in with LWs to give him some money fights. He's probably not gonna be champ, but can put on a show.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
MRudi said:
So basically you are saying CTE is fairy tale
Click to expand...
No what I'm saying is you're talking as if Max has been on a Tony Ferguson run for the last few years when that's the furthest thing from the truth. He literally just moved up in weight and KO'ed a much bigger guy months ago. Max isn't losing to guys like Michael Chiesa. He's losing to guys who are REALLY fucking good. Volk beat max twice and ran FW for years, Topuria finished THAT guy and made it look easy.
 
chinarice said:
From titleshot to retirement. You can't win on this forum. You're either the best or you should call in quits, unless you're a prospect who will never amount to anything in the game.... you guys keep pushing, regardless of who you lose to or how you lose.....

Max still beats the majority of FWs even today. Probably would pick him against anyone in the division that isn't Volk or Ilia.
Click to expand...
Thats why I can't even take these people serious sometimes sir.
 
I think 155 makes a huge difference for him. At that age he can't be making 45 anymore.
 
The guy has a KO of the year at UFC 300

loses a fight against the champion and sherdog be like:


"yea max was fun, a cute fighter to watch but go away now"
 
The reason you see these threads here so often is because these posters are projecting. They're quitters IRL so when they see a fighter face adversity by losing, they feel he should give up just like them.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Oh boy. Here we go again. Max was destined to be double champ after KO'ing Gaethje months ago. Now since he gets KO'ed by Topuria, his career is over, time for him to pack it in.

Never change sherdog
Click to expand...
He should also apologize to the MMA community at large for going in there and not winning
 
CatchtheseHands said:
No what I'm saying is you're talking as if Max has been on a Tony Ferguson run for the last few years when that's the furthest thing from the truth. He literally just moved up in weight and KO'ed a much bigger guy months ago. Max isn't losing to guys like Michael Chiesa. He's losing to guys who are REALLY fucking good. Volk beat max twice and ran FW for years, Topuria finished THAT guy and made it look easy.
Click to expand...
Max Holloway is still top tier guy. I wrote it.
But he has enormous mileage and I think for his health it is better to retire in top condition then once he takes couple more fights, get more damage, some more loses and starts to mumble.
 
MRudi said:
Yeah, I know. I wrote it, that Max is still top fighter. But is weared down, wounded and old for FW.
Health issues are real and the more hits you accumulates in older stages of your career, the worse.
Click to expand...
You sound like the disembodied voice of an 0-9 failed amateur.

Finish up your bowl of lemons and try a different forum.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
MRudi said:
Max Holloway is still top tier guy. I wrote it.
But he has enormous mileage and I think for his health it is better to retire in top condition then once he takes couple more fights, get more damage, some more loses and starts to mumble.
Click to expand...
Are you going to put food on his table and pay his bills so he can retire in top condition?

<Durant35>
 
losing fights denotes retirement time, only the undefeated should compete
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Wasteland
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
4K
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,752
Messages
56,409,785
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top