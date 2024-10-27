Max Holloway needs to retire

Max Holloway is fun and cool guy. With one of the biggest mileage in UFC right now even with his young age. He is after several hardcore brawls and he is after heavy KO from younger, stronger, faster guy.

Sure, he can go to LW and give some goods fights. Then even WW close to retirement.

All together accumulating bigger baggage and sounding in his 40-ties like Silva or Lidell.

He already is rich, got enogh for retirement, still can use his fame for podcasts, commercials, coaching and seminarias to earn even more money.

Fighters shouldn't fight until they are no longer able to fight and just becoming punching bag journeymans for newer generations.



Max Holloway did enogh for Hall of Fame, I am not saying he can't anymore compete at highest level. He can, he just shouldn't anymore. It ain't basketball or football, where you can just coast as reserve for couple minut a game hanging with a guys. The damage is real.