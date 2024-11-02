Media Max done with FW. 155 here we go

What are the chances he becomes champ there?
Vastly different division with bigger and stronger wrestlers but I'm hoping he becomes champ before he calls it a career and hopefully his chin is intact.
War Max.
 
As long as Ilia stays where he is, there's a chance
 
Very good decision, LW is so much better for him.

He has to cut so much weight and he is getting older, its much harder as you age. I think he should stay at LW from now on, far too much weight loss.

The pre fight presser you could see how spaced out he was, his eyes were so glazed, he clearly cut a lot of weight, yes I know he always looks like that because he cuts a lot but like I said he is getting older, and the weight won't come off as easy. He should stick to LW I think from now on..
 
Max will absolutely ravage LW.

No, but seriously, it might not be a bad move for him. He might be seeing diminishing returns from cutting weight. He seemed undersized when he fought Dustin, but not really when he fought Justin.

It will be interesting to see what happens. He did look great at 300.
 
Hate to be the one that says this, but you sound like you know some things about getting old....
 
joy2day said:
You sound like you know how to speak the coded language to find a local glory hole. Asking a man about his age on some weirdo mess
 
Good for the BMF shtick but the division is full of elite wrestlers/ grapplers
 
Top called the BMF into the center of the cage, and he went to a different division.
 
