Should have stayed there to begin with... The title shot was right there.
What are the chances he becomes champ there?
Vastly different division with bigger and stronger wrestlers but I'm hoping he becomes champ before he calls it a career and hopefully his chin is intact.
War Max.
Hate to be the one that says this, but you sound like you know some things about getting old....Very good decision, LW is so much better for him.
He has to cut so much weight and he is getting older, its much harder as you age. I think he should stay at LW from now on, far too much weight loss.
The pre fight presser you could see how spaced out he was, his eyes were so glazed, he clearly cut a lot of weight, yes I know he always looks like that because he cuts a lot but like I said he is getting older, and the weight won't come off as easy. He should stick to LW I think from now on..
