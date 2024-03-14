Has Jared recovered yet? If so and he's ready to go soon, I think he should take this.
I think it's winnable and while he has already a decent argument for a title shot, I don't think the UFC will give it to him. But if he were to get another solid win then that could drum up some noise.
No fucking thank you, I don't want to see my boy Allen lose. LolHas Jared recovered yet? If so and he's ready to go soon, I think he should take this.
I think it's winnable and while he has already a decent argument for a title shot, I don't think the UFC will give it to him. But if he were to get another solid win then that could drum up some noise.
If Vettori is out I think they should send Allen to Brazil and have him fight Costa at UFC 301 in May.
GOAT?David Van Auken is the David Lee Roth of MMA NEWS Joe...
I would think UFC would save Pereira for brazil. That card will be so weakImavov, Hermanson, or maybe Michel Pereira
Adesanya should take it.
Should be an easy win for him, and probably makes him the clear contender for the title shot if he walks through Allen. He would also get a lot of respect back from the fan base.
If not, I'm fine with Cannonier/Allen, that's the fight I thought they were going to make anyway.
Yeah, I would think so as well but common sense is not prioritized in the WarRoomI would think UFC would save Pereira for brazil. That card will be so weak