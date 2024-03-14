News Marvin Vettori out of fight vs Brendan Allen on April 6th

Has Jared recovered yet? If so and he's ready to go soon, I think he should take this.
I think it's winnable and while he has already a decent argument for a title shot, I don't think the UFC will give it to him. But if he were to get another solid win then that could drum up some noise.
 
Question said:
Has Jared recovered yet? If so and he's ready to go soon, I think he should take this.
I think it's winnable and while he has already a decent argument for a title shot, I don't think the UFC will give it to him. But if he were to get another solid win then that could drum up some noise.
Click to expand...

I think Jared should hold out for a higher profile fight, I think him vs Chimaev in a title eliminator makes a ton of sense as the main event for either the upcoming Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi fight night events.
 
We'll probably get another lame Jack Hermannson or Dolidze main event
 
Question said:
Has Jared recovered yet? If so and he's ready to go soon, I think he should take this.
I think it's winnable and while he has already a decent argument for a title shot, I don't think the UFC will give it to him. But if he were to get another solid win then that could drum up some noise.
Click to expand...
No fucking thank you, I don't want to see my boy Allen lose. Lol
 
Adesanya should take it.

Should be an easy win for him, and probably makes him the clear contender for the title shot if he walks through Allen. He would also get a lot of respect back from the fan base.

If not, I'm fine with Cannonier/Allen, that's the fight I thought they were going to make anyway.
 
tornado362 said:
Adesanya should take it.

Should be an easy win for him, and probably makes him the clear contender for the title shot if he walks through Allen. He would also get a lot of respect back from the fan base.

If not, I'm fine with Cannonier/Allen, that's the fight I thought they were going to make anyway.
Click to expand...

Lol Adesanya is already getting the next title shot whether anyone likes it or not, he doesn't need to be designated the "clear contender" by hardcores.

Also lol at the idea of Adesanya fighting at the Apex ever again (in non covid times) you've gotta be a hater if you seriously believe that would ever happen. ;)
 
Does this mean we can finally kick Vettori out of the top 5? He really doesn't belong there..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Allen vs Craig
Replies
15
Views
1K
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
Hellowhosthat
  • Poll
News Marcin Vettori Vs Brendan Allen main event - April 6th
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Kryptt
Kryptt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,958
Messages
55,247,395
Members
174,704
Latest member
Rob Rain

Share this page

Back
Top