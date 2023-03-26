Movies Marvel, Creed Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested for Strangulation, Assault & Harassment Charges

https://www.ign.com/articles/jonath...-strangulation-assault-and-harassment-charges

Actor Jonathan Majors — who plays the Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently starred in Creed 3 — was arrested in New York City Saturday morning under charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

A spokesperson from the New York Police Department's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed Majors' arrest to IGN and shared the following statement:

“On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call... A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”



There are no heroes in cinema, are there.
 
Maybe his clean diet and natural Hollywoke supplements backfired.. same fake trainers as ryan Reynolds
 
It's always funny when a rising star crashes before he makes it to stardom. Henry Riggs and Aaron Hernandez come to mind to in sports. This is Armie Hammer all over again. Anyways, zero sympathy for this dude.
 
Well sounds like it's true so fuck him. But like many domestic violence incidents from famous people will probably be swept under the rug with no charges.
 
I've heard of this guy, but I haven't really watched any of his films or I just didn't notice him.

This seems legit, hope he stays in jail for awhile.
 
