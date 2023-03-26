JayPettryMMA
Danger Zone Aficionado
Staff member
Forum Administrator
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2011
- Messages
- 41,646
- Reaction score
- 22,183
https://www.ign.com/articles/jonath...-strangulation-assault-and-harassment-charges
Actor Jonathan Majors — who plays the Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently starred in Creed 3 — was arrested in New York City Saturday morning under charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.
A spokesperson from the New York Police Department's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed Majors' arrest to IGN and shared the following statement:
“On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call... A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”
There are no heroes in cinema, are there.
Actor Jonathan Majors — who plays the Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently starred in Creed 3 — was arrested in New York City Saturday morning under charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.
A spokesperson from the New York Police Department's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed Majors' arrest to IGN and shared the following statement:
“On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call... A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”
There are no heroes in cinema, are there.