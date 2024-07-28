Marty is back in the mix…..

DiazSlap
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 405
- Reaction score
- 822
Styles make fights and Usman is better than Belol everywhere.
Leon did not take this seriously as he figured Muhammad was not a real threat.
I dare to say that Marty is even more likable than Belol also.
Leon really dropped the ball for the WW division…
