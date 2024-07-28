Marty is back in the mix…..

Styles make fights and Usman is better than Belol everywhere.


Leon did not take this seriously as he figured Muhammad was not a real threat.

I dare to say that Marty is even more likable than Belol also.


Leon really dropped the ball for the WW division…
 
Usman has lost three in a row. Including 2 against the guy Belal just beat handily.

He needs to get a win first. Enough with this OG gatekeeping. Usman had his deserved chance at redemption and failed. They even got this bum Colby another titleshot (one of the most underserved in recent memory).

Belal has a new and fresh generation of WW's to take care of.
 
tat2man5k said:
This:
Yeah, Usman may be annoying, but he looks and fights like a Champion.

Belal looks and fights like a smelly refuge escaping a ship, looking for a rat-hole to hide in.
Horrible aesthetics, style, voice.

Usman may have been boring at times, but his striking can be devastating, and his voice and presence are Champion-quality.
 
i think Usman would lose to Belal. i said it before the fight, Belal can pressure way more than either Usman or Colby. and we saw that vs Leon it was extremely effective. Belal also has better boxing than he did before. Usman doesn't have the volume to beat Belal if he can't completely shut down Belal's grappling.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i think Usman would lose to Belal. i said it before the fight, Belal can pressure way more than either Usman or Colby. and we saw that vs Leon it was extremely effective. Belal also has better boxing than he did before. Usman doesn't have the volume to beat Belal if he can't completely shut down Belal's grappling.
Proof or gtfo
 
Usman would mop the floor with B-LOL….

Leon is just a headcase, looked like he was not even there…

Time to ring up GSP’s hypnotherapist
 
chinarice said:
Hey Marty, get a win first.

You lost 3 in a row. You're at least 1 win away, if not 2 from a TS.
Chinaface, Marty fought Chimaev(when he did not have to) and lost barely to a motivated Leon, not the sleepy one that showed up last night.
 
DiazSlap said:
Chinaface, Marty fought Chimaev(when he did not have to) and lost barely to a motivated Leon, not the sleepy one that showed up last night.
Yeah he lost to khamzat who sucks shit according to Sherdog.

He should be closer to the chopping block than a titleshot.
 
DrRodentia said:
Hmm, sounds like there may be something more to your hate than just his fighting style.
Hmmm...

Rub your chin, rub your nuts.

There's nothing more to my aversion to Belal than what I said.

In life, we see people we find attractive, compelling, and whose voices we find pleasing.
We also find people we find revolting, offputting, and whose voices we find annoying.

Has nothing to do with anything other than that.
 
Usman needs to get behind Shavkat and JDM, or even Garry. If he wants to fight for the title again he has to make sure all 3 of those guys have a recent loss and he has a recent win.
 
Tweak896 said:
Usman needs to get behind Shavkat and JDM, or even Garry. If he wants to fight for the title again he has to make sure all 3 of those guys have a recent loss and he has a recent win.
UFC allows line jumping all the time…in case you had not noticed
 
