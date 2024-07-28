Marty is back in the mix…..

Usman has lost three in a row. Including 2 against the guy Belal just beat handily.



He needs to get a win first. Enough with this OG gatekeeping. Usman had his deserved chance at redemption and failed. They even got this bum Colby another titleshot (one of the most underserved in recent memory).



Belal has a new and fresh generation of WW's to take care of.