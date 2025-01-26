For me it would be



Goodfellas

Raging Bull

Taxi Driver

Wolf of Wall Street

The Aviator



I’m a big fan of a lot of the movies on that list but I’m comfortable with these picks, particularly the top 3 which I would say are definitely my favorites of his canon.



I went with Wolf of Wall Street over clear potential choices like The Departed and Casino because I just find it very entertaining. It strikes me as similar to Goodfellas but not quite as similar as Casino (which lends to more direct comparisons and always strikes me as very much like Goodfellas but not quite as great).



The Aviator is a really good movie in my opinion. I like the recreation of the time period. I think DiCaprio and Blanchett give great performances. And it has a stacked supporting cast, too: Reilly, Beckinsale, Baldwin, Alda, etc.