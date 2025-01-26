  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Martin Scorsese's Top 20 Highest Rated Films According To IMDB

Which 5 Are His Best

  • Silence

  • The Age of Innocence

  • Mean Streets

  • Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

  • Cape Fear

  • The Last Temptation of Christ

  • Hugo

  • The Aviator

  • Gangs Of New York

  • After Hours

  • Killers of The Flowers Moon

  • The King of Comedy

  • The Irishman

  • Raging Bull

  • Casino

  • Taxi Driver

  • Shutter Island

  • The Wolf of Wall Street

  • The Departed

  • Goodfellas

20. Silence
19. The Age of Innocence
18. Mean Streets
17. Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
16. Cape Fear
15. The Last Temptation of Christ
14. Hugo
13. The Aviator
12. Gangs Of New York
11. After Hours
10. Killers of the Flowers Moon
9. The King of Comedy
8. The Irishman
7. Raging Bull
6. Casino
5. Taxi Driver
4. Shutter Island
3. The Wolf of Wall Street
2. The Departed
1. Goodfellas



I agree with Goodfellas as #1
Shutter Island is his most overrated film imo
I would swap it out with Raging Bull instead
 
For me it would be

Goodfellas
Raging Bull
Taxi Driver
Wolf of Wall Street
The Aviator

I’m a big fan of a lot of the movies on that list but I’m comfortable with these picks, particularly the top 3 which I would say are definitely my favorites of his canon.

I went with Wolf of Wall Street over clear potential choices like The Departed and Casino because I just find it very entertaining. It strikes me as similar to Goodfellas but not quite as similar as Casino (which lends to more direct comparisons and always strikes me as very much like Goodfellas but not quite as great).

The Aviator is a really good movie in my opinion. I like the recreation of the time period. I think DiCaprio and Blanchett give great performances. And it has a stacked supporting cast, too: Reilly, Beckinsale, Baldwin, Alda, etc.
 
Couldn't pick 3 I really liked. Goodfellas is great but much prefer his documentaries on Dylan and The Band. That being said, Scorsese is a lover of film and he is one of the people that turned me onto older American and foreign films in my youth. He's got a documentary called My Personal Journey about the films he loved growing up and its worth a watch for any cinephile.
 
Sweater of AV said:
1. Raging Bull
2. Taxi Driver
3. Goodfellas
4. Mean Streets
5. Casino

That IMDB list is trash imho.
It’s literally a composite of user voters. Saying it’s trash makes no sense.

Problem with those type of lists is everyone has different standards……but they tend to be a fairly solid indicator, tbf.

Quite a lot of the best films, imo, are quite divisive in my experience (as well as those that are universally loved).
 
Probably could say others are “better” but my favourite is King of Comedy.
 
