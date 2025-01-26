20. Silence

19. The Age of Innocence

18. Mean Streets

17. Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

16. Cape Fear

15. The Last Temptation of Christ

14. Hugo

13. The Aviator

12. Gangs Of New York

11. After Hours

10. Killers of the Flowers Moon

9. The King of Comedy

8. The Irishman

7. Raging Bull

6. Casino

5. Taxi Driver

4. Shutter Island

3. The Wolf of Wall Street

2. The Departed

1. Goodfellas







I agree with Goodfellas as #1

Shutter Island is his most overrated film imo

I would swap it out with Raging Bull instead