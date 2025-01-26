The Good The Bad The HBK
20. Silence
19. The Age of Innocence
18. Mean Streets
17. Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
16. Cape Fear
15. The Last Temptation of Christ
14. Hugo
13. The Aviator
12. Gangs Of New York
11. After Hours
10. Killers of the Flowers Moon
9. The King of Comedy
8. The Irishman
7. Raging Bull
6. Casino
5. Taxi Driver
4. Shutter Island
3. The Wolf of Wall Street
2. The Departed
1. Goodfellas
I agree with Goodfellas as #1
Shutter Island is his most overrated film imo
I would swap it out with Raging Bull instead
