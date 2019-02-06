Mars

I came here to talk about candy bars. Galaxy > Mars
fcnd_mar_gxyc_-01_mars-galaxy-creamy-milk-chocolate-bar-1-6-oz-46g.jpg >Mars_Bar.jpg
 
I haven’t watched it. Idk why, but I don’t enjoy science fiction when it’s about scientific achievements that are entirely attainable by humans right now. I like it to be set way further in the future. It’s just more fun for me that way.
 
I cant eat candy bars anymore because of the lactose

<DCrying> <DCrying> <DCrying>

And I cant go to planet Mars because take too long
 
MadSquabbles500 said:
And I cant go to planet Mars because take too long
And because this
200.gif
 
Haven't seen the show, but the planet itself is interesting. Take for example, Valles Marineris:

050408marineris.jpg


The Thunderbolt that Changed the Face of Mars
One of the great wonders of the solar system, Valles Marineris on the planet Mars still defies every conventional attempt to explain it. From an electric viewpoint of the cosmos, it is the scar of a cosmic thunderbolt.

Valles Marineris is four times deeper than the Grand Canyon, and stretches for almost 3,000 miles across the face of Mars. Its presence has continued to baffle scientists. When the Mariner probes returned the first pictures of this continental-scale trench, many proposed catastrophic flooding as its cause. But scrutiny of later images revealed no outwash or debris field left by erosion, and no sign of ponding. Nor did the short “tributaries”, ending in cleanly cut alcoves, fit any reasonable profile of a drainage system. Later probes revealed the signature of olivine in deep strata of the chasm. Since olivine readily reacts with water, its presence clearly excluded water erosion.
https://www.thunderbolts.info/tpod/2005/arch05/050408marineris.htm
 
Isn't this the same show that was on the history channel now just changed to netflix?
 
CoolB said:
And because this
200.gif
Looks like Rodney Dangerfield.

I tell ya, I get no respect. My wife says to me,
"honey you should go to Mars. I think astronauts are sexy."

I said, "Oh you want your husband to be an astronaut?"

She says, "No, I want to sleep with one while you're gone."
 
I don't know about Mars but I been hearing good things about Uranus
 
