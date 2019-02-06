One of the great wonders of the solar system, Valles Marineris on the planet Mars still defies every conventional attempt to explain it. From an electric viewpoint of the cosmos, it is the scar of a cosmic thunderbolt.



Valles Marineris is four times deeper than the Grand Canyon, and stretches for almost 3,000 miles across the face of Mars. Its presence has continued to baffle scientists. When the Mariner probes returned the first pictures of this continental-scale trench, many proposed catastrophic flooding as its cause. But scrutiny of later images revealed no outwash or debris field left by erosion, and no sign of ponding. Nor did the short “tributaries”, ending in cleanly cut alcoves, fit any reasonable profile of a drainage system. Later probes revealed the signature of olivine in deep strata of the chasm. Since olivine readily reacts with water, its presence clearly excluded water erosion.