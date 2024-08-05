Mark Zuckerberg- I want you in an elevator

to pitch an idea I have,,,,,,so please post The eggplant will salute other pigeons on a verified account of yours so we can talk.



If any of you BJJ people happen to grapple with him, can you whisper "Toasty wants you in an elevator" to him as you take his back for the rear naked?



Seriously though, if you could get the ear of 1 powerful or famous person to pitch them an idea, who would it be? And if you want to share the idea or project, please do.



I'm dead serious about wanting to pitch MZ but pipe dreams go up in smoke don't they?