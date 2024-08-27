Crime Mark Zuckerberg admits censorship and vows to curb election donations Zuckerberg: Biden-Harris ‘Repeatedly Pressured’ Us To Censor Free Speech

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Mark Zuckerberg admits censorship and vows to curb election donations - Washington Examiner

Mark Zuckerberg said he planned to fight any pressure from the White House to censor content on Facebook and that he would not donate "Zuckerbucks."
Mark Zuckerberg admits censorship and vows to curb election donations

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made weighty promises to Congress on Monday ahead of the 2024 election, saying he planned to fight any pressure from the White House to censor content on his social media platform and that he would not donate his controversial “Zuckerbucks” in this year’s election.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter on Monday that the Biden-Harris administration repeatedly pressured his company — which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and more — to censor content that is protected free speech.

Zuckerberg made the admission in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) this week in which he said that his goal moving forward was to “be neutral and not play a role one way or another” for either any political party or ideology. He said he doesn’t even want the appearance of playing a role and will not be making political contributions.

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree,” he said in the letter. “Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure.”

I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” he continued. “I also think we made some choices that. with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today. Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction — and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again.”

Biden-Harris told Mark Zuckerberg to censorship American citizens on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Not surprising they wanted to censor anyone that opposed what they were doing and had true information such the laptop story.
 
Five year old news repackaged for the conspiracy rag the Washington Examiner.

You guys are really struggling to find anything that will stick. Well I for one think this is exactly it. Keep it up and Trump will surely win.
 
That cover up of the Hunter Biden laptop probably swung the election. Biden won Az, Ga, WI by less than half a percent iirc. Had Trump won those it would have made it 269-269.
We might have ended up with Trump and Harris as VP lol.
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Elon Musk also stated it was done at Twitter before he took over.
They did. The agent's name is Elvis Chan (FBI) and he's a political favorite of the Democrats. He should be infamous, but hardly anyone knows who he is.

nypost.com

FBI agent lied under oath about knowledge of Hunter Biden laptop, talks with Facebook, document reveals

Elvis Chan made false statements about his communications with Facebook over the bombshell October 2020 reports that revealed Hunter involved his dad Joe in business deals with foreign nationals.
NYPICHPDPICT000020205674.jpg

Elvis Chan - FBI Special Agent and liar for Democrat Party power and control. He has ghosted congress nearly a year ago and they had to have the state of Missouri win a lawsuit to depose this asshole.

To hear Zuckerberg finally admit what we all knew was true doesn't change much as the MSM and their Left Cult drones don't report it or care about it. It's Orwell level shit anymore.
 
You guys are back to bitching about Hunter Biden?

God, the desperation is pathetic
 
